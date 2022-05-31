News18 Exclusive | Modi@8: PM Modi Truly a Man With Iron Will, Writes Yogi Adityanath

Shri Narendra Modi ji was elected as the Prime Minister in 2014 with the promise of “hope and change" and that’s what he has delivered in the past eight years. He envisioned a ‘New India’ and with his thoughts, actions and vision, he has successfully steered our country towards the path of development and progress.

His formidable actions have resulted in India enjoying a powerful position in global politics and our country has realised the vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. The glimpses of the same can also be clearly seen in his personality and creativity, due to which India has succeeded in making the impossible possible in extraordinary times. He inspires and guides every Indian to move forward with such will power that the feelings and aspirations of 135 crore countrymen are reflected in the making of New India.

Born in Vadnagar, a small town in the western province of Gujarat, India, his journey from birth to adolescence to becoming the Prime Minister and beyond as a public servant, his ability to turn challenges into opportunities has become the basis of the will of 135 crore countrymen. Educated in the Gurukul of life and trained in the school of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he was inspired by the spirit of the revered Atal ji.

Advertisement

For the last 22 years, the entire nation is a witness to his ideology, his style of working, his vision and his mission of nation building. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he presented ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ as well as the model of ‘Development and Good Governance’ (Gujarat Model) before the whole country, which became a role model of development for many states.

After Independence, India was hurt by the policy of communalism and appeasement for a long time and deprived of the desire for an ‘all-inclusive’ leadership. On the one hand, the exploited and neglected people standing at the lowest rung of the society kept looking for the path of upliftment for a long time and, on the other hand, the country held on to the old aspiration of the global master.

Sanitation and cleanliness will become a powerful vehicle for India’s development, did anyone think? No one had imagined this after Mahatma Gandhi. But in the last seven-eight years, the whole country is seeing it coming true. ‘Remove poverty’ has been running as a theme for decades, but poverty still existed. Why? Because only slogans were coined and no work was done. A concrete start in this direction was made under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

He decided to end the system of corruption through ‘JAM Trinity’ (i.e. triple combination of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) and took the benefits of the schemes of the government directly to every countryman. The results are evident.

Advertisement

In the true sense, it was from here that a peaceful socio-economic revolution started in our country. The dream of housing for all, electricity to every home, work to every hand, education to all, universal health facilities and cleanliness could only be dreamed of by an Indian in whom a great respect and love for India resided and who had the will to fulfill the dream of every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done this and he truly represents an image of the man of century.

Advertisement

The process of rejuvenation of society and the state, which was started by Modi ji as Chief Minister in Gujarat through schemes like Panchamrut, Sujalam Sufalam, Chiranjeevi, Matri-Vandana, Kanya Kalavani, is now progressing in the form of building a new India.

Initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, Standup India, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao are proving to be milestones in building a ‘New India’, while steps like demonetisation and GST have proved to be historic for economic reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the Golden Quadrilateral and river linking project which was started by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji under the vision of making a developed India. The ‘Sagarmala Project’ was started with the idea that our sea coast should become the platform of progress.

Advertisement

Shri Narendra Modi has a strong personality; he is a skilled guide and a skilled craftsman of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. The personal criticisms made by the opposition have never deterred him, rather emboldened him with the search of noble resolute goals of nation-building by taking decisions in the interest of the country in a firm manner.

A revolutionary change in the political and social field in the country after the year 2014 is proof of this. Cultural and spiritual nationalism has now found the place it deserved in the national politics of India for the first time and the whole world is looking towards India with admiration. The credit for this goes to the personality and leadership of Shri Narendra Modi.

In the post-2014 period, cultural nationalism has succeeded in touching the dimensions that were determined centuries ago due to the glory of Lord Shri Ram and the messages of Mahatma Buddha, which can still be seen in the traditions and lifestyles of many countries.

The Prime Minister of Japan coming to India and attending the aarti of Mother Ganga, cannot be a simple thing. A grand temple taking shape in an Arab country cannot be an example of ordinary diplomacy. The powers of the world look to India to reach any decision; it is a matter of pride for any Indian which cannot be considered the result of ordinary diplomatic ability.

The Prime Minister has taken big decisions in the interest of the country. But if he felt that any such decision whose merits are either not understood by the countrymen or they have not been able to convince him, then he did not hesitate to take it back. It is a symbol of the best combination of respect for public sentiment and the beauty of democracy. Even in the most difficult of circumstances, he succeeded in carrying out the works of public interest.

Everyone saw that in the year 2020-21, when the country had to face the horrors of Covid-19, not only did the Indian government provide a protective shield to every Indian worried about ‘life and livelihood’ in the country but also extended help to other countries of the world, thus presenting the best example of ‘Vaccine Friendship’ by providing vaccines to many countries of the world.

In international politics, he raised India’s stature so high that Indians and Indians living in other countries of the world are filled with pride. The global powers are also waiting for India’s initiatives for a solution to the crisis the world is going through today and for the establishment of global peace.

The special status of Kashmir in the 21st chapter of the Indian Constitution and Article 35-A and Article 370 were huge obstacles in the way of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. There was always a sense of guilt in the minds of Indians about this. It is the result of the strong will of the Prime Minister that both these articles have been abolished and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have now acquired a new identity as separate Union Territories.

In other words, the vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’ has become a reality. The grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, a symbol of India’s cultural growth, is taking shape in Ayodhya. Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s ancient splendour has returned to Kashi with modernity and mythology. ‘Cleanliness’ has become a participant in the script of India’s development. The life-giving mother Ganga is becoming pure and giving a sense of pride to the people of India.

The person standing on the last rung is also moving ahead with self-reliance as well as self-respect after getting the benefits of many schemes of the government, including ration. Women power (Matra Shakti) is becoming a participant in the development of society and nation with respect, security and self-reliance.

This is a glimpse of India becoming self-reliant with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and now boasts of a strong base of unity, integrity and sovereignty. India becoming harmonious, strong and self-reliant is the beginning of a new era of history, which is a matter of pride for every Indian.

Shri Narendra Modi ji has led the country, not by force, but by example, drawing on the strength of our diversity which showed people could be united by ideals. He rejected the false choice between our interests and our ideals. He truly is a man with an iron will.

Disclaimer: Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Views expressed by the author are personal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.