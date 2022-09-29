Opinion | Britain Faces Fifth Greatest Invasion — This Time by Islamists

The Roman-Anglo Saxon-Viking era of Britain is what shaped the language, culture and way of life of people in the British Isles. This era lasted for about a thousand years. For a millennium, Britain withstood repeated invasions and at times, even deadlier raids. First came the Romans in 55 BCE. During the 5th and 6th centuries, after 400 years of Roman rule came the Angles, Saxons, Jutes and Frisians — together called the Anglo Saxons. The Vikings came in third with their raids. During the 9th and 10th centuries, Vikings even established settlements in significant parts of England.

The period of invasions came to a halt with the Norman invasion of ‘William the Conqueror’ in 1066 CE. What started with the Romans invading a land that was inhabited by Celtic people believing in paganism, at the end of the era of invasions, became a stronghold of Christianity. Of course, England faced several other attacks, but a broad scheme of identifying invasions that the landmass has faced often includes just the Romans, Anglo Saxons, Vikings and the Normans.

Christianity spread in England during the rule of the Anglo Saxons, and after the Norman invasion, the Catholic faith grew from strength to strength. In fact, William the Conqueror invaded England with the blessing of Pope Alexander II. The pope also ordered English clergy to submit to William’s authority. That’s what invasions do. They change you, often permanently.

India is an exception to the rule. It has withstood innumerable invasions and raids, and yet, it is the only culture that can claim to be the oldest, continuously surviving civilisation on the face of the planet.

An irreversible change seems to be afoot in the United Kingdom. Britain is facing its fifth great invasion, and it promises to change English society, economy and laws forever. British society traces its history back to migration. Genetic data suggests a rapid, large-scale migration from Northern Europe to the British Isles beginning around 450 CE. This rather dramatic migration laid the foundation of Britain as we know it today, whether it be in terms of language or culture.

Fifth Invasion of Britain, by Islamism

A wave of mass immigration changed Britain 16 centuries ago. Demographic change, street veto and adherence to an extremist ideology promise to do the same to the United Kingdom once again. Only this time, it will have its open arms policy towards Islamists to blame.

The recent Leicester violence has brought to fore Britain’s most immediate problem — the menace of Islamists. To make matters worse, the country’s law enforcement agencies remain clueless on how to handle the threat posed by radical extremists who have openly declared that certain “areas" exclusively belong to them, where others, especially Hindus are prohibited entry.

In 2015 itself, the Muslim population of England and Wales was found to be growing faster than the overall population. That’s not all. Back then, the Muslim population had a higher proportion of children and a lower ratio of elderly people. In 2011, around 2.71 million Muslims lived in England and Wales. In 2001, that number stood at just 1.55 million in 2001. That means the Muslim population of England doubled in just a decade. According to data from the same year, Muslims made up 20 per cent or more of the electorate in 26 constituencies in England and Wales. In at least 10 constituencies, they make up more than 30 per cent of the electorate.

A reflection of this rapid demographic advancement within one community is what brought violence out on the streets of Leicester. For the first time, British heard not of some Islamist gang running a sex racket or employing illegal immigrants to work in their establishments, but saw with their own eyes Islamist goons terrorise Hindus on the streets of Leicester first, and in Birmingham next. Hindu temples attacked, devotees shouted at like they were the eternal enemies, supremacist slogans unleashed outside Hindus’ sites of worship — all of this has been caught on camera and is now the United Kingdom’s undeniable reality.

I talked about the political free pass given to Islamists in the United Kingdom and the constant urge of successive British governments to appease them, which has emboldened their kind to act with complete impunity. You can read more of that here.

Islamists in Britain are only now beginning to show their strength where it matters — on the streets. The police watched helplessly as these violent extremists tore down a sacred Hindu flag from a temple in Leicester, or as they shouted hate-laden slogans outside a temple in Birmingham. Islamists then decided to make a Hindu temple in Wembley their target. The targets are Hindus today. They could just as easily be Christians or Jews tomorrow. Britain is entering that era where Islamists know they wield significant power, and can mobilise against entire communities with little to no fear of the law at the shortest possible notice.

Just like previous invasions of the British Isles changed England forever, the Islamist invasion promises to do the same. As a matter of fact, Islamists have been running a parallel judiciary illegally in Britain for years now, but no government seems to have grown the spine to break down their Sharia court racket. That’s a major component of societal abnormality allowed to flourish. Being able to run a parallel judicial system is no joke, and yet, Islamists have been doing it with ease.

How long before Islamists begin imposing their language, attire and faith on those they consider non-believers in the United Kingdom? This might start with a few isolated instances every now and then. Everyone will be told not to worry; people will be assured that everything is under control. The Islamist movement in Britain still has a long way to go, but it has come far enough to become a major threat already. If drastic steps are not taken to counter Islamists, they will end up altering the face of the United Kingdom — eviscerating its culture, language and politics and becoming a geopolitical risk for the ‘Western’ world.

Disclaimer: Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra is a producer and video journalist at Network18. He is enthusiastic about and writes on both national affairs as well as geopolitics. Views expressed are personal.

