श्रीभगवानुवाच |

अभयं सत्त्वसंशुद्धिर्ज्ञानयोगव्यवस्थिति: |

दानं दमश्च यज्ञश्च स्वाध्यायस्तप आर्जवम् || 1||

अहिंसा सत्यमक्रोधस्त्याग: शान्तिरपैशुनम् |

दया भूतेष्वलोलुप्त्वं मार्दवं ह्रीरचापलम् || 2||

तेज: क्षमा धृति: शौचमद्रोहोनातिमानिता |

भवन्ति सम्पदं दैवीमभिजातस्य भारत || 3||

Bhagwan said: O scion of Bharat, these are the saintly virtues of those endowed with a divine nature—fearlessness, purity of mind, steadfastness in spiritual knowledge, charity, control of the senses, performance of sacrifice, study of the sacred books, austerity, and straightforwardness; non-violence, truthfulness, absence of anger, renunciation, peacefulness, restraint from fault-finding, compassion toward all living beings, absence of covetousness, gentleness, modesty, and lack of fickleness; vigour, forgiveness, fortitude, cleanliness, bearing enmity toward none, and absence of vanity.

These 26 virtues define the core of Sanatan Pratha and Sanatan Aastha. The virtues that every human being should strive to acquire and possess. That Lord Krishna is delivering this message to Arjuna on the battlefield should not be lost upon us. Even at a time when he is trying to motivate a deflated and disheartened Arjuna into picking up arms and performing his duty as a warrior in order to uphold Dharma, he is telling Arjuna that Ahimsa, Karuna, Forgiveness, Fearlessness and Fortitude are some of the virtues that make a human being rise to sainthood.

Those that pose as custodians of Dharma today need to espouse these teachings. They also need to practice what they preach. Unfortunately, the biggest disservice to Sanatan Pratha or the Hindu way of life is done by those within the flock. Many of those who pose as gurus are just that—posers. They are far removed from the true message of Sanatan. For had they learnt from the texts and truly understood the scriptures, utterances like those made in Haridwar, acts like those seen in Agra, and rants like those of a ‘baba’ in Chhattisgarh would have never occurred.

The biggest challenge for Hindu society today is to teach Hindutva or Hindu-ness to its own. The comments made by a handful can derail the larger cause and provide fodder to the those waiting for a chance to point a finger at Hindutva. The oldest, most extensive repository of ‘Jnana’ or knowledge of self, society and the cosmos cannot be allowed to be belittled by a few ignoramuses. These self-branded custodians of Sanatan Pratha must be called out and asked to stand down or step aside.

Hindutva or a realisation of the depth and beauty of Sanatan is on the cusp of a global revivalism. The perfect antidote to Abrahamic (My way or the Highway) cults, Sanatan is the path that is neither monotheistic or polytheistic. It is henotheistic as it espouses Ekam Satya Bahuda Vidanti—One Truth, Many Manifestations. This allows space for everyone while retaining identity as a whole. While the aware Hindu society has repudiated statements made by rabble rousers, the lobby baiting Hindutva is busy pontificating. The spin doctors are at it. But this same lot stands exposed as their criticism towards rabble rousing isn’t unequivocal. The rabble rousing by a Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad campaigning in Uttar Pradesh is not called out. While they will highlight Haridwar they will skip mention of Chhattisgarh. The agenda shows. This lot is selective and partisan. They have shed all pretentions of equanimity and now are openly Hindutva-baiters.

But as the Srimad Bhagavad Gita teaches us, we need to stay true to our Dharma and focus on our Karma. The word Dharma itself is often misinterpreted. In the Srimad Bhagawatham (Bhagavata Purana), Dharmaraja or the presiding being of Death is quoted as saying ‘Dharmam tu Sakshad Bhagawad Praneetam’. The Dharma or code for everything is defined by Bhagwan. Dharmaraja is hinting at universal law. That everything is coded in the universe, there is a law or code that governs everything. Dharma gurus of today must also follow the code that governs humanity. Such is the depth and understanding of knowledge of the ancients of our Great Bharat.

Shouldn’t those who claim to be ‘Jnani’ or gurus in the present spend their time spreading the message of our ancient texts rather than rabble rousing? Shouldn’t they be mindful of their utterances and also of what their true Dharma is? Shouldn’t they be espousing the 26 virtues defined by Bhagwan in Gita? Time we sift the wheat from the chaff. Time those who are sincere to our roots, our teachings, our culture and what we stand for as a people attend and speak at such Dharm Sansads. Political considerations and wilful patronage cannot supersede the much larger message of Hindutva.

