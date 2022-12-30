Opinion | Hiraba Modi: Source of PM Modi’s Inspiration

Hiraba Modi is no more. She lived her life of 100 years and left this world peacefully. In Hindu tradition, it is believed that if you live more than 84 years, you overcome the cycle of birth and death. To merge with the Brahman (parmatman) and to live in that eternal bliss is the aspiration of every conscious Hindu.

She has done the country proud by giving it her son in the form of Narendra Modi. The memory of a mother never fades away and it lives as an aspiration and ideal for her children. Most of us see our mothers as inspirational figures. She is the one who came and held our hands when we were in trouble or failing to make sense of the complex world.

Hiraba worked tirelessly to give her children the best possible facilities. The family income was not enough to sustain a decent living and she did household work in others’ houses in Vadnagar to supplement the family income. Modi was very sensitive and respected the work and the way she took care of the entire family despite all odds. His emotional connect and deep bond made him never disobey his mother.

When he wanted to become a ‘sanyasin’ and a ‘wanderer’ he did not run away. He wanted to get the permission of his mother and said that he would wait for her nod. Hiraba had laughed off when her son expressed the desire to start his search for the truth. It took him three years from 1967-70 to get his mother’s permission. In these three years, he had already become a recluse sitting at home lonely or spending time at the town library. Hiraba made lapsi (sweetdish made of ghee and jaggery) and applied tilak on his forehead. The entire family was there to give him the send-off.

You can leave your family but not your mother. He would occasionally visit the family at Vadnagar to meet his mother and seek her blessings. Even during his political journey, he never missed opportunities to seek her blessings on his birthday and to meet her on her birthday.

People are often surprised why Modi did not ask his mother to stay with him. I had put this question before Modi when he was the chief minister. Don’t you feel the desire to bring your mother to your official residence? His eyes welled up with emotions. “I had taken a decision to stay away from family and this has continued….I have to think of the entire country." The conflict between desire and commitment could not be missed. He has never expressed such emotions in public.

One of his friends explained to me, “Jab aadmi bada hota hai to Maa jyada yaad aati hai, lekin kya kare bechara. Bandha hua hai apne pran se." (When one grows old, the memory of mother gets more pronounced. But he is bound by his commitment). It is only after passing such fire tests that one becomes a karmayogi.

This has been a unique relationship. Her ideals have shaped him. When he met Hiraba after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat, she told him “Beta kadi lanch na leis" (Son never take a bribe). And Modi has lived by that ideal. Even from his hard earnings as a politician, he has donated to welfare funds.

Hiraba had no complaints against her illustrious son. Every mother wants her son to shine and bring laurels to the family. She led an austere life staying in a 5 by 5 feet room and never complained. She was happy in her own spiritual existence.

Her only desire was to see her son get more strength so that he could serve people in a better way. When Modi met Hiraba after winning assembly elections in Gujarat in 2012, she said, “He has won Gujarat. My chest swells with pride. He has to do a lot more. Narendra will not stop here."

And the son has lived up to the expectations. She has achieved immortality in her son’s successes and in his work which is giving joy to millions of people across the world. The memories of Hiraba and her struggle and the spiritual journey would inspire the Prime Minister to work with more vigour to uplift the poor and make the country strong.

The writer is the convener of the media relations department of the BJP and represents the party as a spokesperson on TV debates. He has authored the book ‘Narendra Modi: The Game Changer’. The views expressed are personal.

