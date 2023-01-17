Opinion | How Aerodynamic Stall and Propeller Low Pitch Condition Could Have Led to Nepal Plane Crash

Capt Anju Khativada was on controls, seconds away from landing at Pokhara in Nepal. It was the third flight of the day for the ill-fated, 15-year-old ATR 72-500 serial number 9N-ANC. It was Capt Anju’s final sector after which she would’ve been declared a captain capable of flying people on her own without a trainer pilot.

On that fateful day, she was in the hands of a veteran trainer, Capt Kamal KC, who had been with the airline for 15 years and was an experienced pilot.

ATR-72-500 is a short-haul aircraft made by the reputed company Airbus and is flying with many airlines around the world. It is a popular aircraft for its reliability and low operational expenditure. It has two popular versions — 72-seater and 42-seater.

Advertisement

This aeroplane was a 72-seater version which was fully loaded in terms of passengers (68 passengers + four crew) and fuel (judging by the fire erupted on the ground after the crash). While a quick search will tell us that there have been 39 hull losses of this aircraft, it is to be noted that most have been due to icing (in the older version of the ATR, icing, both airframe and engine icing, was an issue) and piloting errors.

Modern ATR 72, like the one which crashed, is a technically and technologically great machine, which is the reason it has been flying successfully with the airline.

What is an Aerodynamic Stall

The aeroplane remains in the air with the help of differential pressure on the top and bottom surfaces of the wing. This differential pressure is created by the shape of the wing and the speed at which it flies with respect to the air. When an aeroplane is coming to land, it needs to slow down. The reason why it needs to slow down is because of limited runway lengths and other technical considerations like airplane design and tire design.

Advertisement

When coming in to land, to reduce the speed on the trailing edge of the wing, you will see the wing droops down. This mechanism is called the flaps. In an ATR-72, flaps come down in two positions — 15 degrees and 30 degrees. The speed of an aeroplane can be correlated by the nose of the aeroplane (as to how high or low it is).

In this configuration, the aeroplane can safely fly up to a speed of 100 knots (185 kmph). Below this speed, the low pressure on top of the wing breaks down and the aeroplane will fall out of the sky like a refrigerator thrown from the 20th floor of a building. This is called the aerodynamic stall in layman’s language.

Advertisement

What is a Propeller Low-Pitch Condition?

ATR 72 has a turboprop engine, where the turbine engine drives a set of propellers for the major portion of the thrust. So that the propeller works optimally, it is continuously twisted by a computer-controlled mechanism so that it rotates for any condition providing demanded thrust by the pilots without the propeller itself aerodynamically stalling.

Advertisement

While coming in to land, however, the propeller is at something called a ‘low pitch’ condition. This is because of the low thrust limit that is needed on the approach. When the propeller is twisted like a disc, it would be responsive when you move the thrust levers. However, when the thrust lever is pulled back, it will tend to drag the aeroplane.

On ATR 72, this pitch of the propeller is computer-controlled. There is no major history of a catastrophic failure of the propeller pitch mechanism. If for any reason, the propeller goes into a ‘low pitch’ condition, the plane would warn the pilots that there has been a malfunction. When one side propeller goes into a low pitch condition, it would drag the plane to that side.

Advertisement

Visibility is not the criterion as it was in the past accidents that have happened in a hill country like Nepal. This was a scenario in which visibility was unlimited and the aeroplane was well-established on its final approach path. This was the last flight for Captain Anju under the able guidance of Captain Kamal KC. Though Captain Kamal KC was the pilot-in-command, it was most probably Captain Anju with 100 hours of flying experience from the Captain’s seat who was on controls.

As I’ve explained before, as the nose of the aeroplane is raised, the speed tends to reduce and the aeroplane tends to go towards aerodynamic stalling conditions. It is evident that the nose of the aeroplane has significantly gone up before the left wing dropped. It could be because they were below the glide path required for landing.

ATR 72 does not drop its wing in an aerodynamic stall. It stalls in a conventional manner where just the nose of the aeroplane drops down. A wing drop, in which the aeroplane practically turns over, typically happens (not necessarily though) when there is a low-pitch condition on one of the propellers. This low-pitch condition is undoubtedly a technical glitch for which the aeroplane warns the pilot whenever it happens.

In a critical condition like this, pilots are expected to make a go-around, troubleshoot, and come back for landing. In this case, time available from the time the low pitch condition could have occurred to the time the pilot could recover and go-around probably was too less. In seconds, it impacted the ground, taking 72 lives with it.

A detailed inquiry would throw more light on this issue. However, as a trained aircraft accident investigator, this is my prime facie view on the accident with limited available information. In no way is this definitive.

Group Capt MJ Augustine Vinod VSM (retd) tweets at @mjavinod. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Opinions here