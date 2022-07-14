Opinion | India@75: At The Brink of Islamisation And The Dream of Shariat Codification

Recently, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that countries with large populations have problems with demographic imbalances. He said that all religions, faiths, classes, and parts of society should be involved in the process of population stabilisation, and everyone should do the same amount of work to avoid the problems that come with imbalance.

“Vast differences in the growth rates of the population of different religious groups may cause anarchy and chaos in the country. The percentage of population rise of any one class should not exceed the growth rate of natives who are being made conscious of population control and stabilisation," the UP CM noted, making a veiled reference to the majority.

This exhortation is said to have come against the backdrop of the Jharkhand news that students in 100 state-run primary schools in Karmatand, Narayanpur, and Jamtara blocks are given Friday holidays instead of Sundays, citing the Muslim population there. Approximately 70% of the students in these schools are Muslims. Similar attempts were made recently in Garhwa to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on minor school children by changing the traditional school prayer pattern and forcing kids not to join hands during the prayer, but it was restored after four months due to district administration intervention.

Notably, on July 5, it was reported that some members of the Muslim community in Jharkhand’s Garhwa got a school prayer that had been offered for years changed. They stated that because the Muslim community constitutes 75% of the population, the prayer should be “as per them". The school administration caved in to pressure and changed the prayer.

Not only that, but the Muslim community objected to the folding of hands during prayer and got it banned. Hindus fold their hands in prayer, greet with “namaste," and bow their heads as a sign of respect. According to the school administration, for the past few months, members of the Muslim commune have been causing a kerfuffle, demanding a change in prayer.

As per reports, following the case of schools being converted into Urdu schools in Jamtara, Jharkhand, it was discovered that there are more than 33 such schools in Dumka, the hometown of chief minister Hemant Soren. It is worth noting that the schools in Dumka that have undergone these changes are government institutions rather than madrasas. The Dumka MP had written to union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing how more than 100 Muslim-dominated schools in the area are given a Friday off rather than a Sunday, as well as a plot to convert regular Hindi schools to Urdu schools.

This calls for retrospection on another country that faced misfortune at the hand of the hideous Islamic model of invasion. Let’s learn what happened once upon a time in Lebanon. Lebanon is a small Gulf country that houses about 7 million people. What’s interesting about this tiny country in West Asia is its geographical location, as it is surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea on one side, Syria on the other, and Israel on its south.

The reason Lebanon is being discussed in this article, especially at this point, is that the history of this country bears a striking resemblance to the slew of events transpiring in Bharat. A lot of factors point to an alarming warning which indicates that what happened to Lebanon in history can happen to Bharat in the coming times. This is a wake-up call to those Indians who think that the future of their children is safe.

The Christian majority

Until 1956, Lebanon’s population was composed of approximately 54 per cent Maronite Christians. Lebanon and Israel were West Asia’s only democracies, as well as the region’s only two non-Muslim countries. For many years, the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, known as the Paris of West Asia, used to be a trade centre, and owing to its geographical location, most refugees from West Asia used to seek asylum in Lebanon. This is why Lebanon didn’t become a Muslim country, even during the Ottoman Empire. Refugees from all different types of Christianity fled to Lebanon to escape the Ottoman Empire’s wrath.

The Lebanese debacle

During the Palestine exodus around 1970, Islamic countries like Jordan and Iran refused to take refugees. Faced with no other choice, they went to Lebanon and sought asylum there. The Islamic population would skyrocket in the coming years. Soon after settling in, the Palestinians began taking over democratic positions with the support of a terrorist group called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). As a radical group, the Palestinians in Lebanon started doing all their politics under the garb of being “secular and leftist" even though their ideology was far-fetched from what these terms meant. They also started projecting the natives as “aggressive and rightist".

By 1975, the Muslim population in Lebanon had grown drastically, and a civil war erupted in the country. When the Lebanese Civil War began, the Muslim population in the country was 44 per cent. By the end of the war, the Muslim population stood at 54 per cent, while the Christian population had been whittled down to 44 per cent. The reasons for this dramatic increase in the Muslim population were illegal infiltration from neighbouring countries and an increased birthrate. The third reason was the genocide of the native population.

Targeting of Christians

Christians were actively identified and attacked by Muslim mobs and militias. As per a report by an independent firm, Statistics Lebanon, the current Muslim population in Lebanon stands at 57.7 per cent, and the Christian population, which has only reduced since the Civil War, is at 36.2 per cent. The Damour massacre took place on January 20, 1976, when a Maronite Christian town on the main highway south of Beirut was attacked by left-wing militants of the PLO and as-Sa’iqa units. The end of the civil war in 1990 brought with it the climax of democracy in Lebanon. In the backdrop of all this, it just took 15 years for terror groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and PLO to convert Lebanon from a democracy into a terror training camp.

Glaring resemblance

The following are four things the Lebanese did that the Indians are repeating:

1. Lebanon admitted Palestinian refugees on humanitarian grounds, which appears innocent enough from a distance. The catch, however, is that along with these Palestinians, Jordanians were also allowed to enter without legal procedure. In the blink of an eye, the entire demography of the nation changed. Similar events are happening in India, as immigrants are barging in left and right. There is a repeat in the pattern as well, be it the sudden population growth in Assam or the fact that eight out of 28 Indian states are already Hindu minority states.

2. Whenever violence broke out in one city or area of Lebanon, the other regions did not care enough to intervene or look at the larger picture. Even when atrocities against Christians ramped up, no aid was forthcoming, and the violence was deliberately allowed to continue. India is becoming eerily similar in this regard, as it took years for the pogrom of Kashmiri Hindus to become a nationwide issue, and riots in Delhi are looked at as a Delhi problem. There is a pattern that needs immediate attention, planning, and execution.

3. Both the Lebanese and Indians failed to understand the significance of demography for a long time. The “Hum Do Humare Do" campaign alone can’t save India. The population control bill should no longer be procrastinated, but should be strictly enforced.

4. On the one hand, Syria kept supporting terror groups like Hezbollah by providing financial assistance, arming them, and sharing information, and on the other hand, illegal immigrants from Jordan kept entering Lebanon, tilting the demography. China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have been playing a similar role to India.

Even if we dig into the history of Kashmir’s politics or of any leftist-secularist-liberal political force in India, the same model paves the way for the Islamisation of unsuspecting natives, Hindus. The Hindu Dharma is the only religion and culture that has stood firm against Islamic and Christian invaders as they battered down every culture across the planet and plundered their identities.

Yuvraj Pokharna is an independent journalist and columnist. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

