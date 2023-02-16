The 21st century, often called the Asian century (referring to the potential of India), has presented itself with unique challenges (global warming, pandemic, security etc) often with far-reaching consequences. In the context of these global challenges, it is safe to say that a new India, which is bold, self-assured and confident of the stand it takes, has emerged as a bonafide leading power, capable of handling the global response to various challenges.

A resolute, sustained, balanced and most importantly, all-inclusive recovery from the major global challenges, faced in the past few years, calls for a proactive G20 and there is no country better placed than India to be playing a leading role in this.

India’s G20 presidency, which commenced in December last year, presents us with unique opportunities to seize the moment and shift to fifth gear. Our G20 logo positions Earth with our national flower ‘Kamal’ (lotus) with the theme ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth-One Family-One Future). The Earth mirrors/projects India’s pro-planet outlook towards life, one is in perfect sync with nature.

The G20 presidency also marks the commencement of Amrit Kaal, the 25-year period which began from the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day on August 15, 2022, leading up to the centenary of Independence towards a flourishing, all-inclusive and developed society, with a fundamentally human-centric perspective.

The Manipur chapter in India’s G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-inclusive vision in the journey towards progress and growth of the nation is reflected in his perspective towards the Northeast.

For PM Modi, the Northeastern region is not an endpoint, but a gateway to prosperity and security. The formerly ‘Look East’ policy is now the ‘Act East’ policy, a subtle and crafty change in the government’s NE policy which has yielded historic and substantial results over the past eight years.

The beautiful state of Manipur, with its rich culture and unique history, has been at the crossroads of Asian economic and cultural exchanges for more than 2500 years. When translated from Sanskrit, ‘Manipur’ basically translates into ‘Jewelled land’ and this is not without substance. Despite being bogged down with various obstacles pre-2017 (the year BJP came to power in Manipur), the state, through thick and thin, continued to shine at the highest stages; sports, culture, arts and crafts etc. But everyone knew there was so much more to be fulfilled when it came to this hidden gem of a state.

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2017, there has been a newfound peace and stability in the state. This, in turn, has helped the state reach a level of self-assurance which it had been lacking for decades. Manipur was one of the first states to have its own Development Summit in 2017, which was inaugurated by the then President of India Ramnath Kovind. Moreover, the state has continued to perform beyond expectations with each passing year; regularly featuring as one of India’s most improved small states in surveys conducted by leading, reputed media houses.

One couldn’t help but feel enormous excitement when it was announced that Manipur, along with its Northeast counterparts, would host some G20 events during India’s presidency. The B20, which represents the private sector within the G20 forum, will have events in the NE states.

More than 100 delegates from over 20 countries will be visiting Manipur as part of the scheduled G20 events in the state. It will also include a visit to the state’s iconic Govindaji temple, Loktak lake, INA Memorial, Sangai Ethnic Park, Kangla Ford, the IMA market etc. Information and Communication Technology (ICT), tourism, handloom etc, are the areas of focus for the scheduled G20 events in Manipur, which has genuine potential to make its global mark in the aforementioned fields.

Besides, the much-welcome peace and stability in the state has started to showcase Manipur’s potential not only as a tourism hub, but also as an investment hub. The rapid infrastructural growth and the ever-increasing startups in Manipur are proof of Manipur’s enormous potential as a business destination in the region. All credit goes to bold and innovative schemes like Start-up India, Make in India, and Start-up Manipur (which has provided seed money to budding entrepreneurs to start their journeys and has been a huge success story in its own regard).

Manipur’s epic transformation from its previous troubled and often bewildered trajectory to now a stable, self-assured and sustained push towards rapid progress and growth is a mighty story in its own regard. The notion of Manipur as the driver for the Northeastern region’s jump to the next level of overall growth and development is an idea whose time has well and truly arrived.

The author is an environmentalist. Presently, he is the chairman of the Loktak Development Authority, Manipur. He is also a spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh. Views expressed are personal.

