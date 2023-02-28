OPINION | J&K Political Parties Peddling Fear and Anxiety to Regain Lost Ground

The Jammu and Kashmir anti-encroachment drive is targeted against a handful of influential people who have encroached upon vast tracks of public land. But rival political parties have joined the ranks to float an alternate anti-poor narrative to create an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among teeming multitude to regain lost ground.

The political leaderships in Jammu and Kashmir are using their clout to spread misinformation about bulldozers being used by the government to render the poor homeless and are harping on fostering an atmosphere of fear, insecurity, confusion, chaos and unrest which gives space to their politics.

Jammu and Kashmir political parties had so far been peddling dreams of safety and security to a population which has since long been living with fear and anxiety under the shadow of terrorism.

The new era of development post revocation of Article 370 has made them irrelevant. The new-found aspirations of people who have now started looking beyond safety and security have left little space for political leaders who had all along kept themselves in power and the populace away from development.

The demolition drive has been taken as an opportunity by the political leaderships to revive the atmosphere of fear and play with emotions of a large section of people. The political leaders have come out of hibernation to voice opposition to the bulldozer drive stating it would render the poor homeless.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have both sought a halt on the demolition drive. Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has jumped in and has attempted to present a scary picture of Jammu and Kashmir returning to the era of strikes and stone pelting. Several other prominent politicians and former ministers have also joined the bandwagon to spread the anti-poor narrative against the eviction drive.

The narrative may be on expected lines. The anti-encroachment drive has the potential to expose their politics of favoritism and further isolate them from the masses. The desperation is evident from attempts to confuse the masses and take the society back to the era of strikes and stone pelting.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already made the preemptive move. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has emphasized that government will only retrieve public land grabbed by the powerful and influential people. Most of the land already recovered had been put to commercial use by encroachers. Sinha has assured that the poor will not be touched in the ongoing eviction drive.

The headlines record bulldozers running over showrooms and UT administration taking over encroached land being used by the powerful for commercial ventures, plantations or personal use. The state administration has already reclaimed vast tracts of government land in Anantnag from various persons, including a former state unit Congress president and minister, the legal heirs of a former chief minister, the relatives of another former Chief Minister and an ex-MLA; in Shopian from a former social welfare minister, a former state finance minister and another former state minister.

In Kulgam, from the relatives of an ex-MP; in Budgam, from a former minister in National Conference government; in Srinagar, from the advocate sister of an ex-minister and in Baramulla from a former minister having held various portfolios, including law and revenue. The bulldozers have also run over properties of retired bureaucrats, serving and retired police officers, religious leaders, a former Vice-Chancellor, a builder, businessmen and the house of a terrorist on the run.

The list is but an evidence to establish that the political moves are deceptive. The political leaderships may discreetly be standing with the small group of powerful encroachers who have lost or would lose control over vast stretches of land meant for the benefit of people at large.

The 9.10.2020 high court judgment on the Roshni Act chronicles the shameless manner in which the rights of the general public had been trampled upon by influential politicians, ministers, bureaucrats, police officers and businessmen by encroaching upon public land.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispensation has only begun from where the high court had left.

The atmosphere of unease in political circles is evident. The top political leaderships in effect already stood indicted by the high court for facilitating encroachment of government land by sponsoring law and rules in violation of the Constitution. The high court had made scathing observations over the high and mighty depriving the poor of their fundamental rights to equality under Article 14 and life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The clout of the beneficiaries of state largesse can be gauged from the observations of the high court which struggled for nine years on account of the resistance by the then government authorities in disclosing the “truth". The High Court had said: “That these looters could motivate a legislation to facilitate their nefarious design, by itself speaks about their insidious and deep penetration into the corridors of power and authority; about the level and scale of their influence at all levels and suggests involvement of all those who mattered including in propounding and implementation of the policy."

The dispensation under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is moving with a determination. The bulldozers are out to run over the politics of land grabbing.

Anika Nazir is a Srinagar-based political commentator and social activist. Her Twitter handle is @i_anika_nazir. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

