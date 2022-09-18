OPINION | Karnataka Must take Killings on Communal Lines Seriously, Learn from UP’s Yogi Model

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, 28, was mercilessly hacked to death in Shimoga on February 20.

In spite of malicious and mischievous attempts to cover up the real motive, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) must be complimented for charge-sheeting one of the most sensational murders that originated out of deep-rooted hate. The 750-page charge sheet exposes all ingredients of a pre-planned, cold blooded and deliberate murder.

The NIA came across startling facts during the course of investigation and has concluded that it was a result of extreme hatred arising out of a communal fallout originating from hijab and other such issues.

It is to the credit of the NIA that their seasoned investigators succeeded in collecting all relevant evidence under extremely demanding and difficult circumstances.

Interestingly, the local police initiated the investigation after no fewer than 40 FIRs were registered and were being investigated primarily from five different angles. Old history of animosity also came to light and also the fact that the main accused Kashif and Harsha were at daggers since 2015.

But what were the immediate reasons for this brutal murder? The NIA concluded that tension was brewing for quite some time, in the aftermath of the anti-CAA agitations, the Bengaluru riots, and the hijab row added fuel to fire.

Incendiary and objectionable slogans on the social media such as ‘sar tan se juda’, claims and counter claims on the imaginary ‘Ghazwa-I- Hind’ made matters worse! The investigators took into custody the accused and after sustained interrogation, recorded their statements and also of important witnesses. The call detail records were analysed thoroughly and startling facts emerged thereafter, like they had organised and formed a gang of eight criminally-oriented persons and hatched a conspiracy to kill Harsha in a sensational manner in a public place so as to send an unambiguous message of terror-oriented reprisal and the underlying objective was to instill fear in the Hindu community. The next objective was to create a communal divide and an environment of distrust. Obviously, there is a larger road map to create a climate of hate.

Initially, the State Government reacted swiftly, however, the sentiment of zero tolerance and no-nonsense approach were sadly missing, as is borne out by the serious allegations levelled by Harsha’s family. They have alleged the Government had a cavalier attitude towards the accused, who are alleged to have enjoyed illegitimate facilities in jail, including unrestricted use of mobile phones. The photos allegedly from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Karnataka went viral on social media, which clearly indicated the accused had access to mobile phones and were gleefully indulging in conversations inside the prison. The family of the deceased expressed their anguish and went to the extent of accusing that they had been betrayed by the system. The Prison authorities conducted simultaneous raids and search operations to understand how the accused managed to get the facility mobile phones. It is not rocket science to understand that a corrupt and inefficient system looks the other way when it comes to providing such facilities even to hard core criminals. They should have known better. Providing the facility of mobile phones to such gangsters is akin to aiding and abetting their crime and paving their escape route to consolidate and fabricate their defence. Harsha’s mother was unconsolable and expressed her frustration that if such luxuries are to be provided to the accused, they might as well be released.

Now the large question is could this crime have been prevented? Yes, robust policing, surveillance, taking action under preventive sections, proper patrolling and picketing would have ensured that the probability of this ugly incident would have been reduced to a bare minimum. There are glaring and avoidable lapses in subsequent police arrangements too. The funeral procession was audaciously stoned by criminals and antisocial elements; the police personnel on duty were also attacked by a sabre wielding assailant. This is indicative of the fact that their due deterrence is missing and there is a degree of laxity in handling such diehard rabid communal elements. It is not known if the provisions of the National Security Act and the UAPA were invoked against those who disturbed public peace. The confidence building measures also need to be reinforced, if the family of the deceased itself is not satisfied by the arrangements in the jail, then the compensation of Rs 25 lakh given to the family is of little consequence.

The Police could have made preventive arrests, they could have put them behind bars under the provisions of the National Security Act and the UAPA, as mentioned earlier. The absence of a proactive approach, swift decision-making, lack of clear instructions to the Police and the Jail staff to be thorough, meticulous and professional in such matters were sadly missing. Further, proper supervision would have given clear instructions that providing any advantage to the accused will have serious consequences for the delinquent officers. Obviously such internal vigilance exercises need to be taken up immediately as to why these basic security drills were not implemented.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka said that he would like to invoke the Yogi model in the State. Words of profound wisdom, indeed, because the Yogi model has proved to be roaring success in Uttar Pradesh, and hence the clamour by five states to follow it too!

The Government would do well by making crimes pertaining to insults to religious sentiments a top priority — it is not humorous to have a unilateral and shameless display of liberalism through clowns and braggarts, who have specialised in targeting religious sentiments of a community.

A sense of respect and decorum for all religions is non-negotiable.

After all, equality before law is a Constitutional guarantee!

The writer is a former Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. Views expressed are personal.

