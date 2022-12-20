OPINION | Managing Cardiac Emergency at the Click of a Button: How Intelligent Tech Can Help

​Right from the womb, our heart beats tirelessly and continuously, literally sending life through our blood vessels. Yet, we take this magnificent organ for granted and the result of this indifference is never more evident than in today’s fast paced living environment. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for more than 60% of deaths worldwide. According to a WHO study, an estimated 17.9 million lives are lost to CVDs every year. Shocking isn’t it?

Whatever be the type of heart disease, what is most worrying is, not only the incidence of CVDs increasing, but the age group is getting younger as well. According to the Indian Heart Association, 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under the age of 50. Stressful lives, unhealthy eating habits, overuse of alcohol and smoking are the major contributing factors.

Yet, there is hope on the horizon, because alongside an increasingly disruptive lifestyle, technology is making exciting inroads into healthcare. There are several break-through, intelligent and potentially life-saving advancements made in the medical arena.

EARLY INTERVENTION IS CRITICAL

Heart disease can be silent, like ischemic heart disease where the arteries slowly get clogged, leading to deficient supply of blood. Or it can have more obvious symptoms like in the case of a cardiac arrest. In either case, time is of essence whether for early diagnosis or immediate medical attention.

One of the biggest reasons for such drastic numbers of fatalities due to cardiac diseases is because most of them happen out of hospital, often without anyone else being around. A person experiencing a heart attack or a cardiac arrest could be a colleague at work, a player on a field, a fitness enthusiast working out at a gym or a complete stranger just walking by. Age, gender, race, background create no boundaries when it comes to this killer disease.

In a fraction, the heart starts to malfunction and if immediate medical attention is not received, the condition can quickly degenerate. In fact, studies have shown that 8 out of 10 cardiac arrests occur in a home setting. The more time that is taken in restoring a proper heart rhythm and blood flow, the higher the risk of irreversible brain and organ injury.

SMART TECHNOLOGY CAN SAVE LIVES

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning advancements have revolutionized the way cardiologists can treat patients. From reactionary intervention, the process can now be more predictive and hence preventive as well. Early detection software has helped both doctors and patients in combating heart disease and limiting the grave consequences.

PREDICTIVE

There are several apps and smart devices available today that can provide both patients and medical professionals real-time data to make accurate diagnoses. Researchers at John Hopkins University have developed an AI solution using imaging scans of the heart, which they found, could offer accurate predictions of a person’s risk, up to 10 years in the future.

PREVENTIVE

Critically, AI can also be used to prevent subsequent attacks in an individual. This can be done, by a careful and comprehensive monitoring of a patient’s vitals, regulation of the medication plan, enhancing adherence to medications and regular tele-consults with the doctor. All this, without the patient visiting the hospital. Smart technology thus can bring down re-hospitalization costs, prevent subsequent attacks and save lives.

PROGNOSTICATE

Accurate data received from the patient can instantly allow a doctor to accurately make a diagnosis and then provide a reasonable prognosis, even before the patient is in front of medical professional. In CVDs, time is the vital essence, often proving to be the factor in the patient surviving the attack. Today’s digital solutions can provide evidence-based reports, which can positively impact the management during such cardiac emergency events.

HUMAN ELEMENT IS ESSENTIAL

Heart emergencies cannot be treated using technology alone. Even if data rich predictive insights are used, human expertise is required to make an accurate diagnosis. Some companies even offer the service of a caregiver alongside intelligent technology to aid a patient’s recovery. The reassurance a doctor can give in an actual face-to-face consult can be invaluable to many worried patients.

Having said all of this, we should remember the oft-repeated phrase - “Home is where the heart is". While a home is truly the place where your heart is most loved, your heart should also be most loved at home! The best prevention of cardiovascular disease begins at home through simple practices.

Taking care of your heart health begins with lifestyle changes, effectively managing stress levels and following a heart healthy diet. But should this dreaded disease affect you, it is equally heartening to know that there is digital help at hand for both the patient and your medical advisor to get you back on your feet in no time.

Dr S Manoj is an Interventional Cardiologist from Chennai (kauveryhospital.com). Views expressed are personal.

