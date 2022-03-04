Opinion: Prime Minister Modi Walks the Talk on Wildlife Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exudes sincerity of purpose and passion when it comes to wildlife conservation, a trait that is not lost on anyone who has followed him over the years through his speeches and actions.

In several episodes of his weekly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi has come across as a genuine advocate of harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. Especially when he spoke about India as a home to 500 species of migratory birds and urged people to suggest ways the country could contribute to preserving such habitats.

Whether it was his childlike wonder when he shared the information on a rare fish species found in Meghalaya or when he blissfully narrated the heartwarming conservation efforts for Assam’s rare turtles, Prime Minister’s devotion to welfare of wildlife has been well known to the listeners of the radio programme.

It was his commitment to and enthusiasm for the wilderness that resonated with the viewers when he guest-starred in a famous TV programme on nature.

The Prime Minister has unequivocally stated that the country’s economic growth and development needs were as important as wildlife and biodiversity conservation, which is a unique treasure for the entire human race. In a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, he invoked a Tamil poet to convey that “what we know is but just a handful of sand; what we do not know is like a universe in itself, similar is the case with the biodiversity of this country."

But the story goes further back in time when Prime Minister Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, a state which boasts of great natural diversity and wildlife. During his tenure of more than a decade, he often emphasised on ensuring that no harm is caused to the wild animals. He also strove for mangrove protection along the coast. Chief Minister Modi’s efforts delivered stunning results in population growth of both the Asiatic lions at Gir and the wild ass of Rann of Kutch.

Over the last eight years, India has seen the spirit behind Prime Minister’s words being translated into action at all levels of wildlife conservation.

Take the example of mega road projects that are being designed to be wildlife-friendly. The national highway passing through wildlife corridor in Kanha-Pench Tiger Reserve will have three flyovers to ensure safe passage for the animal even though the project would cost more with these additions.

Similarly, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will feature animal bridges at every 500 metre around the Ranthambhore wildlife corridor for animals to safely cross over. This will be replicated for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway with bridges as well as underpasses to avoid wild animals encountering traffic.

Moreover, the use of technology under the Digital India mission has elevated the quality and ease of conducting wildlife census exercises apart from providing efficiency in monitoring conservation efforts. The vigour injected in the system has yielded stunning results.

Sample this: In the last seven years, we have increased forest coverage by over 20 lakh hectares or an equivalent of 15 Jim Corbett national parks. The tiger population registered over 30 per cent growth in four years, helped by a 62 per cent jump in tiger conservation budget over the last eight years.

Additionally, the government’s efforts have led to a substantial increase in the number of ‘protected area’, and with it the population of Asiatic lions and leopards have also witnessed heartening growth.

One of the major threats to wildlife is poaching, which is often carried out under political sanctuary, given the big money involved in the illegal trade. The menace has been plaguing our wildlife habitats for years but the governments in the past have only paid lip service to fighting against it.

However, when political will combines with honest intentions as it has under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the results are for everyone to see. Assam witnessed an incredible turnaround in cases of poaching of the rare Kaziranga rhino. Between 2000 and 2015, a total of 153 rhinos were poached in the state, which fell to just one last year – the lowest in last 21 years.

The same political will has been on display under the Namami Gange Programme initiated by the Narendra Modi government. The task of cleaning Ganga had begun to sound like an impossible dream till a decade ago but the progress since the current government has taken over is extremely promising. It is amply reflected in the increasing population of Gangetic dolphins which is a direct result of restoration of the river habitat.

The Ganga revival project has been planned meticulously and is taking giant steps with installation of sewage treatment plants along Ganga. Having put system in place to monitor industrial effluents, ensure afforestation along the river and clean the river surface, the dwindling Gangetic biodiversity has not only survived but is all set to thrive.

PM Modi embodies the inherent respect and adoration that Indians in general have for the wildlife. It is profoundly manifested in the lives of traditional women at Gir National Park in Gujarat and Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh who are employed as forest rangers. At Pench, women run the businesses that cater to the tourists making them the economic fulcrum of their families.

The beautiful funeral accorded to the legendary tigress Collarwali in Madhya Pradesh recently is another example of the natural connection our people have with the wildlife. This is what has set India apart from other cultures and civilisations in the past.

Shazia Ilmi is BJP national spokesperson. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

