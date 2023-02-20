External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar showed the mirror to Nazi sympathiser, economic war criminal, Hinduphobic hate monger and discredited short-seller, George Soros, calling him ‘old, rich, dangerous’ while exposing his shenanigans. Soros, notorious for shorting the Pound Sterling in 1992, the Thai Baht in 1997 and the Malaysian Ringgit in 2013, has been unsuccessfully trying to effect regime changes in many countries globally and has therefore become persona-non-grata in large parts of the world.

For Soros to question India’s democratic setup under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is akin to interfering in India’s internal matters. Soros may have shorted currencies, made billions and peddled deviously fake narratives but that was then. In the “New India" of PM Modi, India stands as a proudly vibrant democracy, not beholden to a fascist crook turned billionaire, who is now a doddering senile man with wet dreams of replacing India’s democratically elected government run by PM Modi, the most popular leader not only in India, but globally too.

“People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see, wins, and if the election throws up a different outcome, then they will say it is a flawed democracy, and the beauty is that all this is done under the pretence of advocacy of open society," said EAM Jaishankar, calling out the bluff of Soros.

This is days after tainted, Hungarian-American billionaire, George Soros falsely accused PM Modi of crony capitalism. He made these contentious remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference. He also alleged that the so-called anti-Muslim violence in India has spearheaded the ‘meteoric rise’ of PM Modi. Well, Soros needs to know, in India, democracy has and will continue to triumph. Far from being anti-Muslim, PM Modi ensured the repeal of the horrific instant Triple Talaq bill, thereby restoring gender justice for millions of Indian Muslim women. In sharp contrast, Congress party’s Rajiv Gandhi undermined the Supreme Court verdict on Shah Bano by denying her a measly monthly alimony of Rs 179. Soros had earlier accused India of planning to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but nothing of the sort happened because CAA has nothing to do with Indian Muslims to start with, in any case.

During the course of his life, if there is one thing George Soros has hated the most, it is India and its nationalist government led by the indefatigable Prime Minister Modi. Through his Open Society Foundation (OSF), Soros, under the garb of running philanthropic activities, has been actively supporting and funding anti-India elements operating inside and outside India. In January 2020, he also committed $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’ calling them a threat to civilisation. While speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Soros claimed back then that the ‘biggest and most frightening setback’ was in India, as he accused PM Modi of creating a Hindu nationalist state. OSF, founded by Soros, was behind the vilification of the Rafale deal, despite the deal being upheld by India’s Supreme Court. Was Rahul Gandhi dancing to the tunes of Soros with that shameful “Chowkidar Chor Hai" jibe? Presumably so.

Harsh Mander, a self-styled activist, was a member of Sonia Gandhi’s once-powerful National Advisory Council (NAC), during the Congress-led UPA regime and also on the advisory board of the OSF. Will Rahul Gandhi explain the Mander-Sonia-Soros connection? As for Hinduphobic Harsh Mander, he and his NGO — Karwan-e-Mohabbat — had been very active in the demonstrations held at Shaheen Bagh. At one point, Mander had even vowed to register himself as a Muslim if the CAA was passed. During the demonstrations held at Shaheen Bagh, a viral video showed Mander spewing venom and saying: “From now on, the decision will not come from the Supreme Court or Parliament. We saw what the Supreme Court did in Ayodhya, NRC and Kashmir matter." He further threatened, “The Supreme Court has failed to honour secularism, equality and humanity. We will try fighting there too, but the decision will not happen in the Supreme Court nor Parliament, it has to be made on the streets." The key question is- Why did Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi never condemn Mander?

American entity, ‘Freedom House’, with ties to Soros, downgraded India from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’, in a report in 2021 and the entire Leftist-Congress cabal went about town tom-tomming this report from Freedom House. How dare Soros claim that India is as bad as Pakistan? India is the world’s largest democracy led by PM Modi, who is consistently rated as the world’s most popular leader with the highest approval ratings, in excess of 75 percent. While Pakistan exports terror and is today a bankrupt country, India surpassed the United Kingdom (UK) to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in nominal GDP terms, thanks to PM Modi’s stellar leadership, something acknowledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mckinsey’s Bob Sternfels and the likes of Ray Dalio.

Did you know that George Soros was good friends with Rahul Gandhi’s aunt Fori (Shobha) Nehru and met her in 2009 at Sector 9 in Chandigarh? Fori Nehru was the wife of Indira Gandhi’s cousin brother Braj Kumar Nehru. The said meeting was arranged by Anil Nehru, the son of Fori and Braj Kumar Nehru. Fori was born in December 1908 in Hungary as Magdolna Friedman before changing her name.

It is notable that while Rahul Gandhi tried to distance his party from Soros, Salil Shetty, the global Vice President of the OSF, joined Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in October last year in Karnataka. Shetty had also actively participated in anti-CAA protests and farmer protests. Are Soros acolytes Rahul and Salil Shetty bound together by their common hate for India’s nationalist Narendra Modi? Salil Shetty’s Twitter timeline is incendiary and replete with anti-India, anti-Modi and Hinduphobic bile. He had also claimed that India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 was a failure, even though India ran the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive, a massive feat applauded by Bill Gates and even Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. Shetty even called the Indian government’s stand that foreign vaccines must undergo trials in India as “foolish arrogance from a regime in crisis." Worse still, the mercenary of Soros, Salil Shetty, infamous for hit jobs, in an interview said, “There are two viruses in this country, one is the coronavirus and the other is an anti-democracy (referring to Modi) virus. There is vaccine only for one."

George Soros has several self-styled intellectuals on his payroll, including the former PM Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh. Manmohan Singh has always been a close confidante of Sonia Gandhi and for his daughter to be working for Soros clearly establishes the deep link between Soros and the Congress Party. Did you know that even Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Advisor (NSA) during the Congress-led UPA regime was also on Soros’ payroll?

The rot runs deep and wide. Menon served as the NSA of India from January 2010 to May 2014 under PM Manmohan Singh and sat on the Board of Trustees of Crisis Group along with George Soros. Crisis Group calls itself a think tank but has been peddling anti-India narratives ever since PM Modi came to power, driven by blind Hinduphobia and visceral hatred for India’s dramatic economic rise under Modi. After such damning proof, can Rahul Gandhi and the Congress still claim that George Soros has no links with the party?

In 2018, George Soros-funded NGO, Sherpa, attempted to thwart India’s defence deal with France and stall the delivery of Rafale fighter jets. Moreover, the OSF had also funded the Socio-Legal Information Centre (SLIC), which had been active in seeking the repeal of the sedition law currently used against anti-India elements. Interestingly, Soros is also friends with prominent Congressman Shashi Tharoor, who also supposedly happens to have a Pakistani connection. In 2021, there was a hullabaloo in India over allegations of snooping by the Modi government through the use of Israeli spyware, Pegasus. These allegations stemmed from a report by the Leftist propaganda outlet, The Wire, which in turn was fed the story by Forbidden Stories (FS). And guess what? George Soros’ OSF happens to be one of the key donors of FS. Don’t forget how Rahul Gandhi had stalled the Parliament in 2021, citing the flimsy Pegasus story. Why did Gandhi dance to the tunes of the fake Pegasus story that was manufactured by a Soros-funded entity?

Soros has also tried to use international institutions which are funded by him, including Swedish entity V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) and Human Rights Watch (HRW), to tarnish the image of India under PM Modi, at a global level. How shameful that HRW, which has never written against the horrifying plight of Uyghur Muslims held in concentration camps in China’s Xinjiang province, has the audacity to lecture India on human rights.

Soros has repeatedly said that while India is a democracy, PM Narendra Modi is not a democrat, and he expects a democratic revival in India. With this, he made it clear that he wants to see a regime change in India. While Narendra Modi has come back to power after winning the 2014 and 2019 elections with thumping majorities, who is Soros to undermine the mandate of the Indian electorate? Soros was banned in 2018 in his own home country, Hungary, for his nefariously illegal activities. He has been trying to portray himself as a ‘Holocaust survivor.’

The reality, though, is Soros’ father collaborated with the Nazis, betraying his Jewish people. In a 1998 interview with journalist Steve Kroft on ’60 minutes Australia’, he reluctantly admitted as much. At the very onset, Kroft noted, “When the Nazis occupied Budapest in 1944, George Soros’ father was a successful lawyer. He lived on an island in the Danube and liked to commute to work in a rowboat, but knowing there were problems ahead for the Jews, he decided to split his family up." Kroft emphasised how Soros’ father bribed a Nazi government official to supposedly accept the billionaire as his ‘Christian godson’ when he was a teenager. Kroft also noted, “While hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews were being shipped off to the death camps, Soros accompanied his phoney godfather on his appointed rounds, confiscating property from the Jews."

He also responded with an affirmation when asked whether he accompanied his Nazi godfather in confiscating Jewish properties. When asked if he had developed psychiatric issues on account of his involvement, he said that it created “no problem at all." George Soros faked his identity, betrayed his Jewish community and worse still, allied with the genocidal Nazis, with zero remorse or guilt. That says a lot about this genocide enabler. The moot question is, why Rahul Gandhi and his party members are allying with Soros, a well-known Nazi sympathiser?

What is the common link between Anurima Bhargava of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Sunita Vishwanath and Raju Rajagopal of Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), Basharat Peer, contributing writer at The New York Times, Rasheed Ahmed of Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Audrey Truschke and Shaik Ubaid, founder of Jamaat-e-Islami backed radical outfit, IAMC? All these names have directly or indirectly benefitted monetarily or otherwise from the largesse of George Soros. Likes of Basharat Peer, Sunita Vishwanath and Anurima Bhargava have either held Soros fellowships in the past and/or worked at Soros-owned entities. IAMC regularly pedals anti-India and anti-Hindu drivel and supports banned outfits like the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Congressman, a close confidante of Sonia Gandhi and former vice-president of India, Hamid Ansari, insulted India at an IAMC event in January 2022. As for HfHR, it works closely with IAMC and feverishly pedals anti-Hindu narratives. If you join the dots, can you not see what is clear as day? George Soros, the new 92-year-old poster boy of the Congress party, is at the epicentre of every anti-India and anti-Hindu narrative in the recent past. Why do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress still support Soros? That begets an answer. Also, Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi, as erstwhile Congress president and UPA chairperson, needs to answer what she was doing then as the co-president of the “Forum of Democratic Leaders of Asia Pacific" (FDL-AP), an organisation that openly supported secessionism in Kashmir? Can Sonia and Rahul give clarity on Sonia’s erstwhile links with the much-disgraced FDL-AP? Most importantly, can Rahul Gandhi come clean and say he has nothing to do with George Soros and his billions?

For too long, Rahul has made reckless allegations at PM Modi and scurried away. Shoot and scoot will not work anymore. It’s time for Rahul to answer what is so tempting about the Soros-owned “nafrat ki dukaan", which has enticed him and his party’s people to stand in solidarity with the Goebbelsian, George Soros?

Sanju Verma is an economist, national spokesperson of the BJP and the bestselling author of ‘The Modi Gambit’. Views expressed are personal.

