Opinion | US Midterm Poll Results And After: Republicans Need A Clear, Winnable Agenda

On November 9, 2022, American voters produced shocking results at the midterm election. The outcome is clear: The predicted red wave never materialised. The Democrats Blue Wall held, and Joe Biden saw the best outcome from the midterms a President has had since 2002. Those predicting a massive GOP victory (including myself) have spent the last few days eating crow, making excuses, and moved on to making recriminations against the leaders who let us down.

The GOP now has a slim majority in the House of Representatives with Congressman Kevin McCarthy becoming Speaker of the House. In the Senate, Republicans are counting on victory in the Georgia Senate Runoff race in December to give them a 50/50 split which will maintain the current status quo. Should Democrats win Georgia and get a 51 seat majority, they won’t need VP Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote, giving them room to negotiate on key issues.

These are grim results for a party that expected to take the reins of the nation’s legislative agenda over from the Democrats. The GOP could not win despite a horrible economy, high inflation, and abysmal approval ratings for President Biden. Most mainstream analyses of the midterms point to obvious factors that halted the red wave: Donald Trump’s continued false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election, he endorsed candidates who showed personal loyalty to him, and the 6 January attack all had repercussions on election night. Candidates backed by Trump who defended his election denial ended up losing. The US Supreme court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and Joe Biden’s executive order forgiving student loans also persuaded women and young voters to vote Democrat.

American political parties tend to be weaker than most nations with a parliamentary system where the party controls which candidates get to stand for election. In America that decision is left to a vote by all the party members, which opens up the process to unscrupulous and toxic personalities. This aided the Democrats’ strategy of boosting bad candidates by spending millions in the primaries on republicans they suspected would falter in the general election. That strategy paid off dividends in key states like Arizona, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. It’s a bit rich for the Democrats to blame the Republicans for undermining the electoral process while pouring millions to support extreme republican candidates for the sake of power. Perhaps the 2022 election is a reminder that sometimes the loudest voice in the room is not always the best voice.

The blame game over fundraising and candidate support started before the elections were even over. Trump republicans pointed the finger at Senator Mitch McConnell, blaming his superPAC for not investing enough money in key races. Trump spent all of 2022 railing against Mitch McConnell and at times veered into racist attacks on McConnell’s Taiwanese-American wife and Trump’s former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. NRSC chair Rick Scott spent the election cycle trying to position himself as the next Senate Majority Leader, and ended up winning neither the Senate majority nor the leadership election. Mitch McConnell (my former boss) may have his faults, but he supported GOP candidates to the tune of $238 million. Donald Trump spent only $15 million in 2022 while sitting on a war chest of $94 million. Perhaps McConnell’s detractors would have liked him better had he spent the days before the election sending out vindictive memos attacking his own party instead of spending millions on candidates who lost in states where Republicans used to win by big margins.

No matter how much Trump supporters plug their ears and refuse to hear the truth, candidate quality did matter in the midterms. In the run-up to any election there are opinion polls, and exit polls, but there is no better gauge for what the voters want than election results. Ticket splitting occurred in numerous states, resulting in significant gaps between MAGA candidates considered too extreme by voters and the moderate Republicans. Even in deep red Ohio, Trump endorsed JD Vance’s vote margin was 6 points compared to moderate Governor Mike Dewine who was re-elected by a margin of 26 points.

Although Dr Oz Mehmet was running against John Fetterman who had suffered from a stroke and gave a disastrous debate performance, the fact remains that Dr Oz was viewed as a carpetbagger and too close to Trump for Pennsylvania voters. In Arizona and New Hampshire, Blake Masters and Don Bolduc tried to moderate their Trump-like stances and statements after winning the primary to no avail. Candidate quality will matter again in the Georgia runoff as voters who reluctantly voted for both Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker just weeks ago may not return to the polls to vote for Walker.

The silver lining in this storm looming over the Republicans is faint, but it is there for those willing to see: Republicans did better with Hispanic and minority voters nationally, but those inroads weren’t enough to stem the tide. Republicans outperformed in a blue state like New York, proving critical for their majority in the House. Although Lee Zeldin lost his bid for the governorship of New York state, it was the best performance by a republican candidate in New York since 1994. GOP governors who signed abortion restrictions won re-election. There was a broader shift towards Republicans nationwide, suggesting that the GOP’s messaging on the economy, crime, and education wasn’t a complete failure, but that more work is needed to convince independents and moderates to vote Republican.

At present, the American people see the GOP as simply an anti-elite party with nothing better to offer than anger, ideological feuds and engaging in purity tests to purge apostates from the party. There is no question that Donald Trump’s populist agenda has changed the party and brought it closer to the working class of America. Even before Trump, there were other populist movements in the party that had a clear message that helped return Republicans to power in massive waves in 1994 and 2010. But when those movements descended into infighting and recrimination, American voters handed power back to the Democrats. The 2022 Midterms are a reminder: political parties exist as mechanisms for winning elections, and not as platforms for personal grievances.

The year 2024 promises to be a very difficult cycle for the Democrats, as they will try to defend 23 out of 33 senate seats up for re-election. It will also be the 4th election cycle for Republicans with Donald Trump hanging around their neck like a millstone. The presidential contest aside, Republicans need a clear, winnable agenda.

The GOP should provide an alternative to the politics of anger, and have a sense of optimism for America: the most powerful and prosperous nation in the world. It should embrace America’s role as a world leader, not descend into an isolationism that would destabilise the globe. An agenda that unifies the populist and establishment wings to address real world issues, not indulge in tit-for-tat investigations against political enemies. An agenda of free enterprise, limited government, public safety, and a strong national defence. An agenda that will persuade the American people to vote for the Republicans, not run in the other direction.

Anang Mittal (@anangbhai) is a public affairs professional living and working in Washington DC. He was previously an outreach manager at Google, and a staffer for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He is a first generation immigrant from New Delhi, India. Views expressed are personal.

