Opinion | What the Year 2023 Holds for Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida

As the bells were stored at various temples in Japan to usher in 2023, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida started the year with an extremely low public rating, which continues to diminish. The New Year also saw him having to accept the resignation of a fourth minister since his last cabinet reshuffle in August 2022. The post-Abe assassination scenario, despite a handsome win in the Upper House elections, has divided the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the links of party members with the Unification Church have diminished its stature.

The primary challenge for Kishida is to unite his party behind him and deal with domestic issues impacting the LDP and his own popularity with gusto. Evidently, Kishida does not have full control of various factions which back him or oppose him. He is missing Abe’s political management of the party and its faction. Abe led the largest Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyūkai, which now has a collective group helming it. Kishida’s own Kōchikai is a much smaller faction.

Kishida seeks to improve Japan’s international stature. The enunciation of the new security strategy, the enhancement of Japan’s defence budget and preparations for the G7 Summit in May 2023 seem to be his priorities. He travelled to all the G7 countries other than Germany. He is more confident about his position at home than media polls or opinion writers are enthused about.

It appears that Kishida is trying to tread water regarding intra-LDP politics; he is perhaps waiting for various factions to form new coalitions and new shadow shoguns to emerge to guide his path to a stable future as the leader of the LDP. There is no indication that he is upsetting faction leaders. He is letting the internal dynamics of the LDP find their own level without his major intervention. He is showing greater commitment to the enhancement of Japan’s security and defence strategies. While this is certainly aimed at wooing the US — to keep them firmly aligned with him — this is also to keep up with the Abe legacy of which Kishida was not an original adherent but has converted himself with enthusiasm.

Kishida aims to host the G7 summit with confidence in May in Hiroshima and perhaps make a determined call for peace in a world being wracked by war. This provides Kishida with a good opportunity to show leadership of the Western world in which his increasing defence expenditure, association with NATO and sterner remarks for Russia and China should endear him to the way the G7 seems to go.

If Kishida survives till the G7 summit is over, will his problems evaporate? Commentators believe that the party views Kishida as indecisive in his management of the crisis emanating from the Unification Church’s relationship with LDP members and related scandals. These have created cracks among LDP members and the factions; managing the party has become even more difficult. Faction leaders often view the difficulty of their leader as an opportunity for new leadership to emerge; the more time Kishida spends away from Tokyo, the more intra-party politics will find space to manoeuvre against him.

His strategy to use a wider global image to improve his domestic ratings will need to succeed to suppress inner party churnings. In April, several municipal and prefectural elections are scheduled. The way in which the prime minister’s and his party’s ratings are diminishing to a low of 31 percent is a matter of concern to the LDP. Since the Opposition is not particularly in a better state, Kishida may yet pull off victories with the help of local leaders in local areas and take the credit for it and then consolidate his base. Therefore, Kishida in Japan is playing what is called the ‘stability card,’ the ‘antei kado’. Japan’s prestige needs to be protected till the Hiroshima G7 Summit in May. This means that intra-party murmurings may continue, but no toppling will take place till later this year.

Given the upheaval in the international order and the economic crisis, as well as the resurgent COVID pandemic, Japan needs to present a picture of stability rather than upset a leader who has a firm majority in the Parliament. He has used issues with North Korea, China, Taiwan and Russia to show that Japan needs to be resolute, enhance its defence and security strategies, work closely with allies and keep a face of unity domestically. A stable government at home is important for Japan to guard its sovereignty and security, which seems to be the mantra that Kishida is chanting.

If he can have the stability pact till the G7 summit and if the April local elections go reasonably well for his party, which means they do not perform as badly as the media polls suggest, then Kishida will obtain an upper hand. He may have the power to hold a snap election to the lower house which he believes is necessary before tax increases can be implemented. A sudden election also helps him unsettle the factions who are still jostling for power within the party and as the prime minister and president of the LDP, acquire a larger say in party tickets, factional distribution and the fate of the LDP. If an election is called, the factions will be forced to come together.

The political reset that the midterm election could help, would be cashing the trump card if the party tries to dislodge him despite his successes on the international stage. Some analysts believe that in order to obtain the stability pact, Kishida may have offered to step down by September and pave the way for a new LDP leader. This may be feasible now that Kishida is in a weak domestic position. If the April elections and the G7 summit go well, Kishida would be tempted to avoid keeping his word given at a time of weakness and use the levers of power. Abe was so good at utilising the chain of situations often.

Kishida’s new capitalism promise has not made progress. He would like to push it. In 2023, whether he goes down as a short-term prime minister or follows the Abe legacy of a more long-term leader, he would have painfully learned that winning elections to the LDP presidency and in the country — which seem to suggest three to four years of domestic political stability can be a miasma — can lead to political upheavals within the party, which will prevent him from implementing domestic policies in the way he sees fit.

Kishida needs to find new faction allies and managers to see his ambition find a way ahead.

The writer is a former Indian ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN and the African Union, chair of the CII task force on trilateral cooperation in Africa, and a professor at IIT Indore. Views expressed are personal.

