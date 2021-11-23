OPINION: Why is There a Different Benchmark for Outrage over All Killings in Kashmir?

Our security forces are put through tough situations every day while trying to protect the sovereignty of India. Their already tough and demanding job is made tougher by the allegations and the trend of selective outrage levied on them by the so-called well-wishers of Kashmir — our very own shrewd politicians. The recent encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar that was conducted by our security forces is under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the J&K government has also ordered an inquiry into the allegation of killing of two innocent civilians in this encounter which is now being termed as a fake one.

Even Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha had said, “I want to assure people that those found involved in any kind of violation in Hyderpora encounter won’t be spared". He has also said he would be able to bring more information to light soon once the inquiry is completed.

However, now the poignant question that comes to the fore is — Is the benchmark of ‘Halla Bol’ and outrage the same for all the killings that happen in Kashmir? My heart is filled with grief and sympathy for both the families who lost their loved ones in the Hyderpora encounter and are justified in demanding a fair inquiry to reach a logical conclusion. However, I am also compelled to think why is there no uproar over the innocent families of the many police personnel, security forces and other civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorism.

There are several instances in the recent blood-stained past of J&K where innocent police personnel were murdered in broad daylight. Why didn’t these politicians sit on a dharna or protest when Parvez Ahmad, a CID officer of JKP, was shot dead by terrorists when he was going for his prayers? Where were these politicians when the two innocent police personnel who were having tea at a shop at Barzulla were attacked and shot mercilessly from behind by some coward? Another sad incident took place when Mohammad Ayub — a DYSP was lynched by a mob on the night of Shab-e-Qadr at Jamia Masjid Srinagar. There are many others like Aman Thakur and the list is never-ending. Should we interpret this as their families are not supposed to demand any answers or seek justice?

When the policemen, security personnel, or common men lose their lives on account of Pakistan-backed terror attacks, these politicians and intellectuals hide behind their social media profiles and put out a condemnation of 140 characters on Twitter. It makes me think why didn’t Omar Abdullah lead a protest when the video of the innocent child Zohra weeping inconsolably went viral after her father Abdul Rashid Peer, a policeman, was brutally killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The harsh truth is that these political parties were not interested in getting justice for the Kashmiris. They were busy propagating their selfish agenda as they kept swinging between being India’s well-wishers and Pakistan’s loyalists thereby inflicting terror and violence on naive Kashmiris. These political parties are again shamelessly exploiting the anti-India sentiments of the gullible Kashmiris for the Hyderpora incident and have no interest in getting justice for the families of the people killed during the encounter. The same people have not protested against the massacre that was committed by the Pakistani terrorists thereby making J&K a safe harbour for the terrorists and their terror.

Categorically, we should understand that we Kashmiris are at the crossroads of being able to create history. We should unitedly uphold the true values of being Indians and should stand tall against the atrocities and injustice meted to us for decades behind the ambiguity of the constitution by some foreign elements and selfish politicians who themselves are sitting comfortably in a foreign land. The day we stand undivided and question these chameleon characteristic politicians while fighting the Pakistan-backed devastation, no one will even risk doling out any injustice to us.

>(The writer is a columnist and the Founder of The Trailblazers Research Foundation. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.)

