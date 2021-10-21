Pak's Foul Kashmir Games in London, with Partisan British MPs Playing Along

A battery of British MPs spoke of India with predictable harshness over Kashmir through the course of a debate in parliament last month. Some of them are preparing their notes and clearing their throats to have another go – this time at a demonstration due to be held outside the Indian High Commission on October 27.

That is the date in 1947 on which Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India, a day after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession. For Pakistan, that is the date on which it lost Kashmir. Pakistan captured a part of the state then but has failed militarily to take any more. It has since then waged a proxy war through support to terrorist groups, in parallel with a diplomatic war.

The demonstration planned on October 27 this year seeks to take that diplomatic war a step further. The president of what India calls Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan describes as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhary Sultan Mahmood, who uses a customary prefix ‘barrister’, is being flown to London for the occasion. He is due to address a rally and then lead a march to 10 Downing Street.

His presence at the rally would be controversial. As the British see it, this is a matter of freedom of expression and their government can therefore not refuse a rally or silence speakers at it. The Indian government sees it as a violation of the Vienna Convention under which the land of a country should not be used for activities against a third country.

>Cover blown

The rally in any case establishes in wide-open space the fact that Pakistan is actively and directly behind the campaigning over Kashmir that has been launched in the UK. Labour MP Barry Gardiner effectively blew away any cover during the course of the last debate that the so-called AJK may in fact be independent of Pakistan in any manner as its name claims.

It, he said, “has been given the trappings of a country, with a president, prime minister and even a legislative assembly, but it is neither a country with its own sovereignty nor a province with its own clearly-defined devolved authority from the national government."

Under section 56 of the area’s interim constitution of 1974, Gardiner said, “The Pakistan government can dismiss any elected government in AJK, irrespective of the support they might have in the legislative assembly" and “the constitution bars anyone from public office and prohibits them from participating in politics unless they publicly support the principle of Kashmir acceding to Pakistan".

Sultan Mahmood clearly is coming to speak for Pakistan and not for any independent fraction of Kashmir. Mahmood’s visit to London for the rally is only the public face of a Pakistani government push within the UK through its MPs.

That route is simply to mobilise a number of Pakistani-origin people living in the UK in select constituencies to write repeatedly to their MPs to say what Pakistan would like said over Kashmir. A number of MPs who see every such letter as a vote have responded accordingly.

This Pakistani move has found some success. More MPs spoke up against India in the last debate than before. Most Indians are too busy getting on with their lives to have done anything significantly similar.

>Violence as a tool

It has served Pakistani interests also to have seen some violence at such protests. The most violent of these annual protests in 2019 was led by serving Pakistan ministers Sheikh Rasheed and Zulfi Bukhari. Windows at India House were smashed and the building was defaced. Former high commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam picked up a broom to lead a symbolic clean-up later.

Violence serves Pakistan by drawing attention to the event, which might fail otherwise to be reported as simply another rally. But that has turned out to be a tricky call; demonstrations have now been pushed back to the further of two roads outside India House. Large groups of demonstrators have since been blocked from gathering outside India House on some occasions, most visibly at a demonstration staged over Article 370.

Any violence this time may be limited also as a result of the British MPs invited to speak at the event. What they are set to say is known. None of them has spoken a word against the recent killings of Hindus and Sikhs in the Valley.

