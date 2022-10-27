Ready for Rishi: Liz Truss Out, Bumpy Ride Awaits Sunak as UK Stares at Unprecedented Crisis

The man who was denied the chance at the last conservative leadership election on September 5 will now take the helm in the UK after less than two months and become the first non-White and the youngest prime minister in modern history.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Britain’s former treasury chief Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton on England’s south coast in 1980 to Indian parents who were both born in East Africa. He grew up in a middle-class family — his father being a family doctor and his mother a pharmacist — and attended Winchester College, one of Britain’s most expensive boarding schools. Sunak studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University and completed his MBA from Stanford University before going on to work for Goldman Sachs and as a hedge fund manager.

While living in the USA, Sunak met his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, with whom he has two daughters. After returning to Britain, Sunak was elected to Parliament in 2015 and served in several junior ministerial posts before being appointed finance minister in 2020.

Sunak became the most popular member of the Boris Johnson government during the pandemic over his Furlough and the “Eat Out to Help Out" scheme led him to become a household name. He also gave billions of government funds to keep people and businesses afloat.

Sunak describes himself as a British-Indian, and when he replaced William Hague as MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, he swore his oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

His campaign for the prime ministerial post focused on portraying him as middle-class in order to be connected with the masses who are facing the crises of cost of living.

Challenge Ahead

The reason that led to the resignation of Prime Minster Liz Truss who lasted only 45 days was her Mini Budget, which focused more on borrowing money and tax cuts to higher earners. This triggered such a disaster that it’s now snowballing from an energy crisis to a debt crisis, housing crisis, currency crisis and maybe even a banking crisis.

The United Kingdom is witnessing one of the worst economic crises in its history and the sanctions on Russia have triggered such a catastrophe for the UK economy that inflation has touched a 40-year high at 9.9 per cent. The energy bills are shot up by almost 100 per cent despite capping and the UK, which is known for its stability, is shaken. The pound has become one of the worst-performing currencies with its value dropping by 24 per cent against the dollar.

Sunak’s plan to control the economic crisis is to increase the corporate tax from 19 to 25 per cent. In his first speech to the nation, he focused on two keywords — stability and unity. In a brief victory speech, Sunak said he recognised the “profound economic challenge" facing Britain, adding: “We now need stability and unity."

As Sunak takes over, it would be interesting to see how he leads both his party and country out of the current turmoil.

Disclaimer: Amrit Pandey is a Political Researcher and Student of Data, Culture and Society at the University of Westminster. Views expressed are personal.

