Ready to Celebrate Diwali? Here's How You Can Make It Special With Your Partner

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is written by sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In this article, Dr Jain will share a few tips to light up your love life this Diwali.

It’s that time of the year again when all of India comes together to celebrate Diwali, and so is the time to have fun with your spouse. Besides spending time with them, there are some fun ways to have sex and get creative in the bedroom. This year, make it extra special by adding some spice to your love life! With these crazy tips, you and your partner are guaranteed to have the hottest Diwali ever.

Here are some tips to make your love life even more romantic this Diwali:

1. Make your Partner Feel Special During Diwali: It’s time to show your partner some extra love! Make them feel special by cooking them their favourite meal, giving them a massage, or just spending some quality time together, or simply giving them a hug and tell them how much you love them.

2. Get them a special gift: Diwali is all about giving gifts, so why not get your partner something they’ll really appreciate? Something that will make them feel special and excited. Handmade cards and gifts are a great way to show your love for your partner this Diwali. Not only are they eco-friendly, but they’re also personal and unique.

3. Plan a Vacation: Diwali is a festival full of holidays, starting from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj; it’s a bonanza of five days plus weekends. If you already have time off for these festivals or can take time off from work, you can plan a five-day vacation. You will also be away from the city’s hustle and bustle, as well as the pollution.

4. Do these little activities together: Another way to celebrate Diwali with your partner is by doing activities together, such as designing a rangoli or painting diyas or watching a movie. This will help you feel closer and more connected to each other. After all, it’s the perfect occasion to spend some quality time together.

5. Set the mood: Light some candles, put on some sexy music, and get ready to turn up the heat! Start by getting to know your partner’s body. What turns them on? What gets them off? Knowing their likes and dislikes will help make the experience more enjoyable for both of you. Make sure you take your time and enjoy the moment. There’s no need to rush!

6. Try New Positions: Spice things up by trying new positions and experimenting with new forms of stimulation. Indulge in some mutual masturbation or oral sex. It’s a great way to get each other off and add some excitement to your sex life. Don’t be afraid to let loose and have some fun! Diwali is all about celebrating with loved ones, so let yourself go and enjoy yourself.

7. Use Sex Toys: Consider using a finger vibe during cowgirl position. This will stimulate your partner and add an extra bit of excitement. Vibrators are also a great way to add excitement and newness to your sex life. They can be used in many different positions and add an extra layer of pleasure. You can also get creative and use everyday household items as sex toys. There are tons of possibilities, so get imaginative, but please be sure to sanitise them before use to maintain proper hygiene.

Don’t forget to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali with your partner

Finally, make sure that this festival is smoke-free, noise-free, and safe. Pollution levels are rising across the country, and it is past time for us to begin celebrating the festival responsibly. Replacing electric lights with handmade candles or oil lamps is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint this Diwali. You can also use terracotta diyas, earthen lamps and lanterns. These come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and you can even paint them together.

Last but not least, enjoy yourselves! Spend some quality time with your partner and make some beautiful memories together.

Disclaimer: Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

