Right Foot Forward | Congress Presidential Polls: Farce or Soap Opera

Predictably, since the elections for Congress president have been announced, party spokespersons are virtue signalling at other political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in particular, about internal democracy within their own organisation. I hold no brief for the BJP to explain its collegium system of electing presidents and office bearers. Nor am I contesting the Congress presidential polls to be concerned about the fairness and integrity of the process. As a commentator I am interested in the messaging coming out of it and what it augurs for the future of the Congress — often referred to as India’s Grand Old Party (GOP).

The story thus far. While state after state have been rooting for Rahul Gandhi to take over as president, he himself has steadfastly declined the offer. He has emphatically stated that the new president has to be from outside the extended Nehru-Gandhi (and, presumably, the Vadra) family. Though there is no reason for not taking him at face value, in politics one never knows. Meanwhile, several senior leaders like P Chidambaram are on record saying, “Rahul Gandhi will always have a ‘pre-eminent plan’ in the party irrespective of whether he is president or not as he is the ‘acknowledged leader" of the rank and file".

No one has any doubt that, as far as the present day Congress is concerned, the Gandhis are “royalty". Their exalted status needs no reaffirmation. It was remotely tested during the tenure of PV Narasimha Rao but, thereafter, all ambiguities were settled for good. Since Sonia Gandhi took over as president in 1998, the party did not have any election for President in nearly twenty-five years. Therefore, the question of the Gandhis giving up power and control of the party does not arise. They assiduously built an internal ecosystem and a retinue of retainers who will ensure that the ultimate authority rests with the family and the rug can be pulled off the feet of any appointed president or claimant of the throne at any time. So, whether such a person is a “remote controlled" President or a factotum the strings will be firmly tied to the Gandhis. It can be safely concluded that, anyone aspiring for the post will have no illusions about this fact and shall enter the fray with eyes wide open.

Given the context, one may legitimately wonder — what is the point of going through this elaborate charade if nothing is going to change for real? Is it only about optics and blunting criticisms of “parivarbad" and dynastic ownership — that the BJP keep hurling at the party? If so, then will it succeed in correcting public perception? One may go a step further and ask: do the public even care about who is in-charge and, therefore, if the Gandhis should even bother. In any case, there has been no serious challenge to their authority. The G23 was a damp squib and those of its members who quit the party seem headed towards political oblivion.

As the Congress in its present avatar is often compared with a family owned business, the best analogy can be found from the corporate world. Often when promoter driven enterprises hit a roadblock or plateau — they run to management consultants. The standard prescription of these global consultancy firms is to appoint a professional Chief Executive (CEO). It is possible that the Gandhis have been similarly advised by some trusted well-wishers or political experts. On merits, such a CEO aka president can serve three purposes. First, the incumbent can relieve Rahul Gandhi of organisational issues for which 52-year-old Gandhi scion and heir apparent has shown little interest or aptitude. Second, it would distance the family from tackling many existential issues such as raising funds and resolving “human resources" and “inter-personal" problems among leaders and party functionaries. The person can be given the role of a henchman to clean up old skeletons and be made the fall guy if needed. Finally, it would insulate Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from the responsibility of electoral setbacks, which are likely to be many in the coming days given the current state of the party that is for all to see.

So far, it might be a smart strategy. But the problem in any plan lies in the execution. For such a script to work, the principal stakeholders must be totally committed and seen to be so in their talk and walk. It calls for a great deal of maturity and restraint. There’s the rub. To start with, look at the timing. The presidential elections are happening in the midst of Rahul Gandhi’s much hyped Bharat Jodo Yatra for which the party has devoted its entire Public Relations machinery and deployed huge resources both financial and organisational. The purpose of this humongous and expensive exercise could only be to relaunch Rahul Gandhi as India’s Prime Minister in waiting. Given this backdrop, the presidential poll can either be a distraction from Rahul Gandhi’s long-march or itself become a sideshow reinforcing the scepticism about the purpose of the elections and the role of the new president.

To compound the confusion, Rahul Gandhi continues to make pronouncements from the pulpit reiterating his cardinal status and doing nothing to contain the clamour for him to take up the stewardship of the party. Though official spokespersons of the party were reprimanded for making derogatory comments about prospective candidates, it gives an indication of undercurrents reminiscent of some earlier contests. The Kerala state unit of the Congress has come out with a statement of not supporting Shashi Tharoor, a Member of Parliament from the state, if he contests against Rahul Gandhi.

In the midst of all this, a side-scuffle has erupted in Rajasthan between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot for the Chief Ministership in the event of the latter taking up the post of Congress President either through elections or consensus. Other potential contenders are watching from the wings with lips tightly sealed and cards close to their chests.

Right now, the atmosphere in the Congress headquarters is shrouded in mystery as heavy as Delhi’s famed winter fog. The scheduled date of elections is less than a month away. But people are still left guessing as to how events will turn out in the end. Whether they are witnessing a farcical comedy of errors or soap opera. If the match appears “fixed" candidates, will enter the fray only to prove a point or raise their profile before making the next move.

Under the circumstances, chances of a trusted family retainer being chosen either by consensus or unopposed is a strong probability. Returning to the corporate parallel — a sensible “professional" would be wary of throwing her or his hat into the ring unless assured of a level playing field or reasonable chances of success. Otherwise, it could be a march to nowhere — as many CEOs realise after assuming the hot seat to exit disillusioned or discredited. Few would relish the prospects of being locked up in a toilet or discarded to the trash-bin of history a la Sitaram Kesri or Jitendra Prasad.

The author is a current affairs commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

