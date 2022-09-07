Sea Control or Sea Denial: Does India Really Need Another Aircraft Carrier?

With much pomp and pageantry, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Vikrant, its first home-built aircraft carrier, last week. With this, India joins the elite club of the world’s naval powers with more than one aircraft/helicopter carrier. The vessel — 262m (860ft) long and almost 60m (197ft) tall — can house up to 30 fighter planes and helicopters. With 14 decks, the ship has over 2,300 compartments and can accommodate 1,700 personnel. It has a top speed of around 28 knots (more than 50 km per hour) and a cruising speed of 18 knots, with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

Most importantly, with over 76% of the material and equipment on board being indigenous — including 21,500 tonnes of special grade steel — the vessel highlights the slow but steady progress made by the Indian defence industry in achieving the much-needed defence indigenisation.

However, some questions still remain unanswered. For instance, does India need an aircraft carrier, or should it invest in sea denial tools? If it needs a carrier, then is this the right kind? Finally, what is the Indian Navy’s approach towards the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and has it invested in the right kind of tools to achieve it?

Sea Denial vs Sea Control

There has been an everlasting debate over the past 70 years on sea denial and sea control. Although it is partially ideological, it is highly relevant to a country with limited resources to spare for defence procurements. Moreover, the debate gained renewed impetus since the rise of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA) as one of the strongest naval powers in the Indo-Pacific region in the past 20 years. Broadly, sea control can be understood as the capability to use a defined sea area, for a defined period, for a defined purpose, and simultaneously deny the sea to the enemy. It is exercised using a combination of capital-intensive ships, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious capabilities. It is an expensive affair and requires sustained modernisation.

In contrast, a sea denial strategy means denying the adversary use of a sea area for a certain duration. It is a part of sea control and could be used offensively to lower an adversary’s war-waging capabilities by limiting its freedom to navigate. Submarines combined with surface ships, helicopters, mines and surface-to-surface missiles are optimal tools for exercising sea denial. Sea denial is a relatively cheaper option as sea control requires sustained capital investment for a prolonged period.

A country’s objectives define whether it opts for denial or control. For instance, China characterises Near Seas Defence (jinhai fangyu) as a regional, defensive strategy concerned with ensuring China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. The Chinese strategy’s primary focus is to deny the upper hand to the adversary in the near seas (the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, South China Sea, and areas in and around the first island chain) by preparing to fight and win informatised local wars (xinxi hua). It almost took 20 years for China to achieve this, and now there are indications that China is steadily shifting from sea denial to sea control.

However, the Indian Naval Doctrine categorically states that its approach is structured around sea control. “Sea control is not an end in itself. It is a means to a higher end and very often a prerequisite for other maritime operations and objectives, including power projection, SLOC protection, SLOC interdiction and amphibious operations. Sea control is an enabler that affords freedom of action to those who possess it, but denies it to those who do not," reads the Indian Naval Doctrine. Furthermore, the Indian Navy defines the IOR as its region as its area of interest and influence. In that case, the commissioning of an aircraft carrier is a necessity as India needs long legs to operate in the vast reaches of the IOR.

But there are a few caveats to this: One, can India afford aircraft carriers? As Sarah Kicherberger argues in her book, Assessing Chinese Naval Power: Technology, Innovation, Economic Constraints and Strategic Implications, that the commissioning cost of a naval vessel is just one-third of the total life cost, as maintenance and fuel costs take up a major toll. India has already spent $2.5 billion for commissioning INS Vikrant. It came at the cost of other aspects of Indian naval modernisation. Thus with the rising Chinese naval influence and increasing inroads in the IOR, can India afford a modest pace of naval modernisation?

Two, if the Indian Navy thinks that carriers are the answer as its aim is to control the seas and help in projecting power, then is INS Vikrant the right kind of carrier? Senior security scholar Dr Ashley J Tellis’ study — based on the 70 years of US’ carrier strategy and experiences — highlights that the carrier should be at least over 65,000-tonnes to make it long-legged, a potent force and value for the money. This is precisely the reason that the Indian Navy is pushing for its third 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier. However, India’s latest aircraft carrier is only 45,500-tonne making it more cost-heavy.

Three, carriers are the easiest targets in case of an escalation, dispute or war. Not a single aircraft carrier has been sunk since the Japanese aircraft carrier Amagi during World War II in 1945. However, with the advent of new Chinese technology such as DF-26 ballistic missiles (also called carrier killers — hangmu shashou) and the new variant of DF-17, possibly with a hypersonic glide vehicle, hitting a moving target on the open seas has become relatively simpler. It makes an aircraft carrier the most vulnerable target. Additionally, a carrier cannot operate independently, as it needs a whole task force to accompany and protect it, making it an extremely costly and vulnerable affair.

Finally, with such limitations, the utility of aircraft carriers is generally confined to showing power and threatening smaller countries with coercion and compulsion. This is where the carrier operations are most successful.

Since India aims to be a central power in the IOR, carriers are eventually essential. However, is it ideal to chase multiple carriers given limited resources and carriers’ vulnerability at the time when there are serious concerns related to the Chinese naval modernisation and increasing inroads in the IOR — something for the Indian Navy to think about?

Suyash Desai is a research scholar specialising on Chinese security and foreign policies. He is currently studying Mandarin at National Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan. The views expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not represent the stand of this publication.

