Turncoats to Violence: Bengal's Muslims, Civil Society are Getting Disenchanted With Mamata

Citizens of Kolkata took to the streets demanding “no vote to BJP" before the 2021 Bengal assembly elections. It was one of the key reasons behind the magnificent victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress in the Bengal assembly election. But today, there is growing discontent among the civil society, urban voters and a section of minorities in Bengal. Giving electoral prominence to the BJP turncoats like Babul Supriyo, soft Hindutva line, growing violence against minorities and increasing corruption charges against the Mamata Banerjee government could be the few key reasons behind such disenchantment.

Why BJP Turncoats Like Babul Supriyo Can Harm Mamata’s Image

The 2021 Bengal assembly election was a highly polarised one. The Bharatiya Janata Party aggressively pushed its Hindutva agenda during the campaigns. Before the 2021 elections, several TMC leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. But after BJP lost the election, many of them returned to the Trinamool Congress again. The main problem here is the trust of people. For example, Babul Supriyo, a singer turned Politician and was a BJP MP from Asansol. He was also a union minister of state. However, after the Modi government decided to remove him from the Cabinet, he quit the party. Supriyo also fought the 2021 Bengal assembly elections on the ticket of the BJP from the Tollygunge seat but lost. After the election, he joined the TMC. He was fielded from Ballygunge by Mamata Banerjee a short time later.

The Ballygunge constituency has a significant Muslim population in Kolkata. When Supriyo was with the BJP, he had repeatedly attacked the minorities of Bengal and also strongly supported the citizenship amendment act. Many political observers in Bengal believe that someone with such a past can tarnish Banerjee’s image because minorities in Bengal will not be able to trust a person like Supriyo.

Why Civil Society Is Getting Uncomfortable With TMC

A significant section of the civil society and urban voters have also become disenchanted with Mamata Banerjee. Before the 2021 assembly elections, The civil society of Bengal came together and raised the slogan “no vote to BJP". Several analyses of the 2021 Bengal elections have shown that a significant section of left-leaning voters voted for Mamata Banerjee to stop the BJP in the state. Several hardcore left voters in Bengal voted for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But a continuous movement from civil society made the change.

Notably, the same civil society and urban voters also supported Mamata Banerjee and her stand against the CAA. Giving electoral prominence to Babul Supriyo has also irked this section because he was one of the most vocal critics of anti-CAA protests in Bengal. Today, this section of the civil society and urban voters are continuously campaigning against Babul Supriyo.

On the other hand, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trying to woo the voters of the Ballygunge constituency by giving the ticket to an anti-CAA activist. CPM has fielded Shaira Shah Halim, a key figure in the anti-CAA protests. The CPM is eyeing their long-lost urban and Muslim voter base again.

Why Growing Violence In Bengal Is Worrying Minorities

In the past several months, the violence in Bengal has increased significantly. A significant number of these outbreaks of violence are against minorities. Around a month back, an anti-CAA protester and student activist, Anish Khan, was allegedly killed by police.

TMC government did not show much empathy towards the family. However, the government formed an SIT to investigate the case. Moreover, after many days when Banerjee sent minister Firhad Hakim, he taunted a section of the residents who blocked his visit through protest.

Within weeks of this incident, the horrific Rampurhat violence took place, where nine people were burned to death. All these families belong to the minority community. Mamata Banerjee rushed to the spot and ordered the arrest of the TMC block committee president. However, eventually, HC transferred the case to the CBI.

According to the family members of the victims and the neighbours, TMC leaders and local administration are aware of these incidents. After these incidents, the minorities are feeling abandoned by the ruling party and the administration.

Significantly, in the past two weeks, the HC has ordered CBI probes in three of the cases related to violence. This shows a degraded law and order situation in the state. And in such situations, the minorities fear getting affected the most.

How Do Muslims In Bengal Vote?

In Bengal around 27.01% of Muslims are present. This section has been supporting the Trinamool Congress for the past several years. Earlier, for decades the minorities of Bengal used to vote for the left front but the shift started to happen in 2006. For the last more than 15 years, the minorities have been the key voter base of Mamata Banerjee, but today there is growing unease among the Muslims.

It is high time Mamata Banerjee must introspect her decisions while bringing such leaders to her party. Earlier, there was speculation that Banerjee won’t approve Ghar Wapsi of the TMC leaders from the BJP. However, the opposite happened. From every political meeting, the TMC leaders are saying that the candidates do not matter because people vote for Mamata Banerjee. If this is true then it is the responsibility of the same TMC to uphold the image of Banerjee. With the growing violence, corruption and faulty political lines, the Muslims and a section of civil society are growingly becoming disenchanted with Mamata Banerjee.

In the absence of a course correction on behalf of Banerjee, these voters will likely be split between Congress and CPM.

The author is an independent journalist based in Kolkata and a former policy research fellow at Delhi Assembly Research Center. He tweets as @sayantan_gh. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

