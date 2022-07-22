What Causes Breast Ptosis? Are There Ways to Treat It Without Surgery? All You Need to Know

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is written by sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In this article, Dr Jain will discuss various ways you can prevent and improve saggy breasts without surgery.

Breasts come in many different shapes and sizes, and they can change over time. Changes to a person’s breasts are not typically dangerous, but they can cause decreases in self-confidence and affect quality of life. Saggy breasts are part of a change in breast appearance that most women experience, especially as they get older. This tends to be a completely natural cosmetic change. Still, some women may not want saggy breasts. In medical terminology, Saggy Breasts are known as Breast Ptosis.

What are the causes of Saggy Breasts?

The loss of skin elasticity due to aging is the most common cause of saggy breasts. The skin of the breasts will become less tight with age and less able to hold up the weight of the breast tissue underneath. Gravity can pull the entire breast downward, as well. Breasts of all sizes can develop ptosis, but larger breasts may be more likely to than smaller breasts.

The breast tissue itself will go up and down in size and weight over time. Hormone changes, pregnancy, weight gain, and weight loss can all affect the internal structures of your breasts. Menopause can affect the fullness of breasts and reduce their volume.

Another factor is smoking, which accelerates aging and thus contributes to sagging breasts, sometimes even earlier in life.

Many people are concerned that breastfeeding a baby will cause sagging. However, research doesn’t support these concerns. Breastfeeding and the pressure a baby puts on breasts while nursing isn’t a significant cause of sagging. Yet, breast size changes that happen during pregnancy are a more substantial factor in sagging breasts. Hormonal changes shrink and expand milk ducts during pregnancy, which can lead to sagging tissues.

How can you prevent or treat saggy breasts?

People have several options to improve the appearance of saggy breasts. Although surgery is the most common method for improving the appearance of breasts, other non-invasive strategies may also be effective. If you are unhappy with the way your breasts look, you can try several different things to improve their appearance, without surgery.

• Quit Smoking or Don’t Smoke

Smoking tends to accelerate the aging process all over your body. It can break down collagen and result in skin that looks less full. Fine lines and wrinkles can appear in a smoker’s skin years earlier than in non-smokers, and the reduction in elasticity and firmness extends far beyond your face. Smoking destroys elastin in your skin, which tends to have a pronounced effect in areas more prone to aging, such as the hands, neck, face, chest, and breasts. Staying away from tobacco will improve your overall health, reduce your risk of some cancers, and potentially prevent the breakdown of the skin around your breasts.

• Get Your Hormones Checked

The condition of your skin can be affected by an increase or decrease in the hormone estrogen. Fluctuations in your hormone levels will occur throughout your life for a variety of reasons, though a significant reduction in estrogen production (which happens during menopause) can be associated with a decrease in tissue collagen-the protein primarily responsible for your skin’s structure, elasticity, and firmness. Finding healthy ways to boost estrogen levels (such as with phytoestrogens or supplements) may improve breast shape and form.

• Maintain a Healthy Weight

When you lose weight, the excess skin has nothing to support it and can create a loose, sagging appearance in your breasts. You don’t necessarily need to lose weight, nor do you need to gain weight. Instead, keep weight consistent, and at a level that’s healthy for you. This may prevent breast sag and make breasts firmer.

• Wear a Well-Fitting Bra When Exercising

This rule especially applies to workouts. Studies have shown that an ill-fitting bra, or no bra at all, won’t cause your breasts to sag. However, engaging in certain repetitive movements (such as jogging) can cause your breasts to sag due to the constant up-and-down movements your breasts make. Therefore, if you exercise regularly, it’s important to wear a comfortable, well-fitting bra to keep everything in place. Your bra should be tight enough to minimise the movement of your breasts but loose enough so that it doesn’t cause any discomfort for you while being worn. A bra that doesn’t fit right may not cause your breasts to sag, but it can cause other uncomfortable side effects that are even worse.

• Think Carefully About Pregnancy

Studies have confirmed that the more pregnancies a woman has, the more likely she will experience sagging breasts.

If your desire for perky, youthful breasts is greater than your desire to have children, you may want to avoid getting pregnant.

Saggy breasts happen for many reasons. Breastfeeding, wearing a bra, or not wearing a bra are not factors you need to worry about. It may occur with age, but some additional factors can also have an effect. Excess weight is one contributing factor for breast ptosis.

There are many ways to manage these in your own life to improve breast firmness. Adopting a healthful diet and an active lifestyle can help people manage their weight and lower their likelihood of developing saggy breasts.

