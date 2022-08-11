Why Bangladesh’s Padma Bridge is More Than Just an Infrastructure Feat for Sheikh Hasina Govt

“The world looks astonishingly; well done!

What we have done, Bangladesh!

Damaged, shattered,

yet will not back down!"

— Sukanta Bhattacharya, quoted by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

The inauguration of Bangladesh’s longest bridge on the Padma river marks a milestone in the country’s development journey. The $3.86 billion worth of the Padma Bridge will connect the capital Dhaka with the country’s relatively underdeveloped 21 south-western districts. The bridge is poised to revolutionise trade and connectivity between the Capital city of Dhaka and the south-western districts by transforming the country’s economic landscape.

It is estimated that the expansion of trade and commerce through the swift movement of raw materials and the proliferation of numerous small-scale industries will lift the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the southern districts by 2 percent, and the overall national gross domestic product (GDP) by 1 percent. Additionally, reports across several media platforms suggest that this would also lead to enhanced connectivity with India, thereby, intensifying trade exchanges across the border.

Considering these expected socio-economic benefits, the fanfare associated with this mega infrastructure makes sense. However, an essential dimension of this euphoria is how the Padma Bridge is increasingly linked to Bangladesh’s global standing and national identity. During the inauguration, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina noted, “Padma Bridge is not just a concrete infrastructure of brick, cement, steel, and iron, but a symbol of the nation’s pride, honour, and ability." In other words, Padma Bridge has become a source of national pride/prestige for Bangladesh.

As Gilpin notes, “Prestige is a currency of power in international relations; if your strength is recognised, you can generally achieve your aims without having to use it." Although this was observed in the context of great powers, the concept of prestige seeking offers an interesting vantage point to understand the prestige-seeking behaviour of small states/wannabe emerging powers like Bangladesh by indulging in conspicuous infrastructure projects like that of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

In the context of the Padma Bridge, it is essential to note that the organisations like the World Bank withdrew from it because of financial irregularity/corruption. In the wake of controversy and criticism, Bangladesh decided to execute it with its own resources. A policy decision to go ahead with the mega infrastructure project like the Padma Multipurpose Bridge in the wake of external and domestic objections points to the ruling classes’ aspirations to make Bangladesh noticeable and regarded among peers as well as in the international hierarchy. This was evident in the admiration expressed by different embassies and high commissions.

Embassies of the European Union and the US congratulated Bangladesh on this monumental achievement. Asian powers like China, India, and Japan weren’t behind in appreciating the landmark moment in Bangladesh’s development journey. China’s ambassador hailed Bangladesh’s indigenous ability to execute and fund large-scale infrastructure projects. Japan’s ambassador to Bangladesh appreciated Padma’s contribution to the country’s economy and overall development, labelling it a “national dream and pride".

Similarly, the Indian high commissioner attributed the success of Padma Bridge to the “continuous and consistent courageous decision-making of Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina," making it an occasion of pride for not only ordinary Bangladeshis but Indian Bengalis as well. The Korean embassy, whose Korean expressway was involved in constructing the Padma Bridge, also expressed its admiration and appreciation of Bangladesh’s technical ability. These congratulatory messages point to a general admiration of the technical prowess displayed by Bangladesh.

Although this might seem like a diplomatic formality to a geopolitical onlooker, it matters immensely for the pride of Bangladesh — a country once termed a ‘basket case’ of development. From being portrayed as a basket case to executing capital and technology-intensive projects like the Padma multipurpose bridge, Bangladesh is trying to mark its presence as a success story of self-reliance and pride. Explaining this behaviour, Lilach Gilady argues that consumption need not be solely for inner desire but a demonstration of one’s ability and willingness to afford. Therefore, investment in mega infrastructures like the Padma Bridge should be viewed as a ‘communicative act-social signal on the part of Bangladesh.

In addition to international signalling, there is also a domestic aspect. Given the allegations of lack of transparency in the 2014 and 2018 general elections, there exists a shadow of doubt in the western capital regarding the legitimacy of the Awami League’s government. The execution of the complex Padma Bridge and subsequent showering of praise on Sheikh Hasina’s decisive leadership by several embassies is also beneficial for her government’s global standing. These global accolades and praise could be interpreted as lending greater credibility to the Awami League government.

Further, the current euphoria of national pride in the wake of Padma Bridge’s inauguration could be capitalised for electoral success by the Awami League leadership in the 2023 general election, consolidating its legitimacy and holding in the domestic sphere.

From this vantage point, the Padma Bridge is more than a superstructure aimed at boosting growth and development; instead, it is a prestige-cum-legitimacy enhancing tool both for Bangladesh (globally) and PM Sheikh Hasina and her party domestically.

Paras Ratna is a PhD researcher at the National University of Singapore. Anurag Mishra is a PhD candidate at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal.

