Why the Power of the Modi Magic Endures

The historical repeat mandate for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with the continued endorsement in Manipur and Goa is a testament to the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ‘Modi Magic’, rather than being on the wane after nearly eight years of PM Modi in power, is only getting stronger. The aura of PM Modi endures. But this is not some sleight of hand. This is the result of pure, unadulterated, unwavering commitment to Bharat and its people. The PM has completed 20 years in public office. In his last eight years as the PM, he has not taken a single day off. Even Public holidays and festivals have been spent with the people, working. He is constantly working. All his energies are directed towards fulfilling his duties as a leader of 1.35 billion people.

PM Modi’s connection with the public is awe-inspiring. But this equity that he enjoys among the majority of Indians is the fruit of hard labour. The Karma-Yogi has earnt the blessings of the voter repeatedly because he has been honest in his commitment to making their lives better and is committed to making Bharat stronger. The Atma or core of his politics is Integral Humanism- a core principle of Sanatan Dharma, the nucleus of Hindutva. His manifestation of this philosophy is via Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The ideals of his Gurus/teachers of ‘Antyodya’ that is, benefit accruing to the least common denominator of society and improving their lives drives his vision. ‘Welfare for all, appeasement of none’ is a cornerstone of PM Modi’s policy.

The most significant aspect of PM Modi's Vikas model has been keeping women at the centre of all welfare policies; ensuring benefits accrue directly to the beneficiary but also via the women in the family; giving women greater control of the finances of the household, building toilets (Izzatghars) to give them respect and safety, ensuring the girl child's education, bringing water closer to the household with the Jal Jeevan Mission, taking power to every village, improving law and order to make the streets safer and allow women to step out without fear; building roads and other infrastructure. At every step taken in the direction of Vikas, women have been central to the cause. And that is also manifest in the mandate.

PM Modi has also with his own commitment to culture and pride in his aastha re-instilled belief in our traditions and heritage. He has led from the front to convince the average Bharateeya that we need not be apologetic about our rich, vast and varied treasure trove of knowledge that is steeped in science & spiritualism. He has added heft to the passport and exponentially amped up the weight of the tricolour. His pitch for an Atmanirbhar Bharat is a clarion call to every Bharateeya to step up for the nation and perform their duty putting the country first. On 75 years of Independence, he has shown the foresight to call for the ‘Amritkaal’ of Azadi laying the roadmap of unparalleled growth and a Vision to be a Vishwaguru by 2047, when India turns 100. It’s his clarity, commitment, transparency and tireless work ethic that make PM Modi resonate with the electorate. That is the Modi Magic.

