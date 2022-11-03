With Economy, Law and Order in a Shambles, Udta Punjab is now Doobta Punjab Under AAP

If you’ve ever heard the phrase, ‘nasty, brutish and short’, you probably know about the rather pessimistic thinker who came up with it, Thomas Hobbes. He portrayed the picture of the society where there is no state (government). In this government-less society, the life of an ordinary citizen is short, nasty and brutish. It is short as there is no law and order; it is nasty since there is no opportunity to grow and is brutish since there is the ‘fear’ in the minds of citizen.

The food-bowl of India, Punjab, is in crisis. Punjab is amidst the worst crisis it could see. This crisis is pervasive and permeating in all the aspects of its body politic: the situation of law and order, sinking economy, narco-terrorism, rise of extremist forces, and drug menace.

The direction and orientation of the political dispensation can be gauged from the actions and policies taken by it in the last seven months. When the famous Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose Wala was brutally murdered in a Bollywood style movie in broad daylight, many people thought that the two months’ old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the new government and may take some more time to control the things, particularly, on the fronts of law and order. But, the situation turned from bad to worse. Such is the situation of law and order that one of the prime accused of the singer’s murder escaped from police-custody in broad day light. None is feeling safe in Punjab. It is a witness to daily murders, looting and ransom calls. Almost all the businessmen of Punjab are getting calls for ransom from gangsters.

So much so, even the headquarters of Punjab intelligence was attacked with RPG. The administration is not ready to act since the top leadership is directionless. There is no clarity, vision and specific policy goal of the government.

The AAP government has aroused the expectation of average Punjabi with unrealistic promises. The farmers whom the AAP supported so passionately during their protests are now up against chief minister Bhagwant Mann and have started a permanent dharna in front of his residence.

Another disturbing trend is the emergence of elements, which are inimical to the national unity and are secessionist. They are resorting to religious platforms and are channelising the unmet expectations of the youth. They are widening the sensitive fault-lines as indicated from the recent incidents in Patiala, Beas and Mehta. The narco-terror angle is the new threat which is being faced by Punjab. You will find seizure and impounding of narcotics which are many times delivered by the use of drones emanating from Pakistan. There is hardly any step to stop this menace at an institutional level.

All this is happening which shows the inexperience of handling the state of affairs of Punjab by the current dispensation. The incident that happened at German aircraft has questioned the seriousness of the CM to address the issues for which he was mandated. Bureaucracy is becoming very powerful and started working as a power-centre. The head of state is being remote-controlled from Delhi which is meddling in the daily affairs of Punjab through its crony extra constitutional forces.

Chief Minister Mann is seen playing Garbha at Gujarat when his state is in deep and irrecoverable situation. He has to travel every alternate day to get directions from Delhi. This is not a simple crisis but a pervasive crisis which needs some serious stuff more than the political gimmickry and ad-hoc steps.

Economic front is worse; a sinking (doobta) ship. The economy is in shatters, particularly, after the spree of economic dole and uneconomic populist decisions by the new political dispensation in March 2022.

Punjab has enjoyed the status of being the richest state of India in terms of per capita income for almost two decades, thanks to the Green Revolution. It has stepped into a debt trap where the government has to take loan to pay off interests on these mounting loans. According to the public statement of Punjab finance minister, the state economy is painting a classic debt trap where its outstanding debt is projected to increase from Rs 2.83 lakh crore to Rs 3.05 lakh crore in FY 2022-2023. Each Punjabi has a per capita debt of Rs 1 lakh, which makes it one of the worst managed economies among Indian states.

Despite the economy in a shambles, the AAP government is offering concessions and rate cuts. The government has borrowed Rs 9,000 crore in three months just to pay interest on old loans. According to this ratio, Punjab is spending Rs 100 crore per day just to pay the interests. In its attempt to face saving, the government is resorting to ‘projections’, and the per day expenditure on advertisement is Rs 2 crore by this cash-crunched state. Now, the new economic freebie is ending the toll plazas in the cash-crunched state.

Punjabis have given a mandate for a change but not for this kind of change.

The author is an independent writer and commentator. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

