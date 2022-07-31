Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday claimed India’s second gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with a dominant performance in the 67 Kg men’s weightlifting event. He won the event with a combined effort of 300 Kg in snatch, and clean and jerk.

Despite not being able to land his third attempt at the snatch, he headed into the clean and jerk variant of the event with a massive lift of 140 kg, leading the round with 10 kgs more than his closest competitor, Umoafia Edidiong Joseph of Nigeria who took the bronze medal.

Samoan weightlifter Vaipava Nevo Ioane won the silver medal with a lift of 293 kgs.

Lalrinnunga started his clean and jerk attempt with a 154 Kg that left him in a bit of discomfort to his back. However, with that massive lift, he set a Games Record with a total of 294 kgs, leaving all other competitors behind.

He then increased the challenge on his second attempt, lifting 160 Kg. He performed the act cleanly but was seen in discomfort after dropping the barbell. He followed it up with a 165 Kg attempted lift that he wasn’t able to complete and ended with a total score of 300.

His efforts helped India bag the fifth medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He followed fellow weightlifters Bidyarani Devi (Silver in Women’s 55kg class), Mirabai Chanu (Gold, Women’s 49kg class), Sanketh Sargar (Silver, Men’s 55kg class), and Gururaja Poojary (Bronze, Men’s 61kg class) in climbing on the podium.

Sargar on Saturday opened India’s medal tally at this edition of the CWG with his silver medal performance in the 55 Kg category of men’s weightlifting. He was followed by Poojary who clinched a bronze.

India’s weightlifting icon Chanu became the first athlete to get a gold for India. This is her third medal at the Commonwealth Games, after her silver in the 2014 edition in Glasgow and the gold at Gold Coast 2018 in the 48 Kg category.

