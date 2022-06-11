Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open, Viswanathan Anand Finishes Third

India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the title in the Norway Chess Open, the Group A event being held on the sidelines of the top tier classical event that involved Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, finishing with 7.5 points from nine games.

The 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster, who is on a high after finishing runners-up in the Chessable Masters on the Champions Chess Tour a few weeks back, defeated compatriot IM V Praneeth in the ninth and final round on Friday.

Praggnanandhaa, who was the top seed in the event, enhanced his reputation as one of the top upcoming players as he added another feather to his crown.

He finished one point ahead of his nearest rivals, Israeli women International Master (IM) Marsel Efroimski and IM Jung Min Seo of Sweden, who shared the second place.

In the Chessable Masters, Pragg lost to China’s World No 2 Ding Liren in the two-day, two matches final in the tiebreak, having fought back after losing in the first match to level scores before losing in the blitz playoffs.

It was an incredible performance from a 16-year-old school kid who had defeated some top players including World No. 1 Carlsen in the event.

Viswanathan Anand showed he still had a lot of fight in him despite cutting back on his schedule as he finished third in the Norway Chess 2022, one of the strongest classical chess event in the last couple of years.

In the final round on Friday night, Anand defeated Norway’s Aryan Tari, winning their mini-match in an Armageddon game after their classical encounter had ended in a draw. Anand had to win the final round in the classical game and hope that his rivals were held to draw to win the title. But he did not take the risk in the classical game and instead went for a quick draw.

Anand finished third with 14.5 points behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5) points.

In the final round, Carlsen got the better of Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria in the tiebreaker game while Mamedyarov was held to a draw by compatriot Taimour Radjabov as he emerged the winner in the tiebreak. That meant Mamedyarov could not bridge the one-point gap that they had before the final round.

