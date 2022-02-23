Sarjubala Devi All Set to Mak Her Pro Boxing Debut Memorable

Former Youth World Champion Sarjubala Devi is all set to make her Pro debut.

The Manipur boxer is scheduled to play her first professional bout against Tanzania’s Kayage Lulu Gaithabi in the 51kg category in Dubai on Saturday, 26th Feb 2022.

The celebrated boxer, who has participated in a lot of big-ticket tournaments in Amateurs, says she is all set for her debut Pro fight and is working hard to win it.

“I have been training really well. Although it is the same sport, there is a lot of difference in amateur and professional boxing. I used to box three rounds earlier, now it is going to be six rounds, so I am preparing myself for it," the former World silver medallist says.

She says like the change in format, the training for professional boxing is different too.

“It is not just skills; it is a lot more than that. Since the bouts are longer with more rounds, endurance is a big requirement. Apart from the regular gym workouts, I am also going for long runs with my trainers, so that I have the endurance for Pro fights. It is exhaustive, but I am enjoying it," Sarjubala says.

Having represented the country at various international tournaments and bringing laurels, the former national champion is eager to raise the national flag in Pro boxing. However, she hopes amateur boxers find more support for Pro boxing from the Boxing Federation of India.

“As per the rules, only the number 1 boxer in each category in the country gets to represent the country at international tournaments. When the top boxer plays the international tournament, the second and third-ranked players don’t get an opportunity to play. I feel the Boxing Federation of India should allow amateur boxers to fight Pro bouts when they are not representing the country. This will help them stay fit for international exposure and at the same time earn some, as most of the boxers in India come from humble backgrounds," she says.

Sarjubala’s bout will start at 5.15 pm.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN, A BLOCKBUSTER EVENING ON CARDS

Along with Sarjubala’s debut in Pro boxing, the evening in Dubai will mark another first in the history of Pro Boxing – India vs Pakistan fights – for the first time ever.

Promoter Mujtaba Kamal feels the cards have the potential to be a big hit in the Pro boxing scene.

“There are many good Pro boxers from Pakistan, but they have migrated to other countries like the UK, US and many others. However, these boxers live in Pakistan and it will be the first time they will be fighting with Indian boxers," Kamal says.

Kamal feels the bouts are evenly poised, and the Indian boxers will face a tough fight from their Pakistani counterparts.

The fight card features three current WBC India Rank 1 boxers in their respective weight Divisions.

Faizan Anwar (WBC India Rank 1, Welter Weight), Lalrinsanga Tlau ( WBC Youth World Champion & WBC India Rank1, Super Featherweight), Nutlai Lalbiakkima (WBC India Rank 1, Minimum Weight)

“Indian boxers are stronger and have better chances of winning, but Pakistani boxers will not give the wins on plate."

The promoter said the bouts will offer handsome purses to the boxers. “It is first-of-its-kind money for Indian and Pakistani boxers. On an average, the boxers are going to take $2500-$3000 after the bout. Also, we have made the fights live on pay-per-view. Each boxer will get around 7-10% from the subscription amount. This has never happened in the history of Indian and Pakistan Pro boxing."

