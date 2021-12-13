Ultimate Battle Now Opens its Platform for Organisers to Host Tournaments

Added yet another feather to its cap, Ultimate Battle (UB), India’s first-ever one-stop online esports platform, is taking online gaming by storm as they become the only Platform-as-a-Service provider in India.

It also has underway plans to provide the platform as a service to big brands or even leagues and the UB Team proposes end-to-end event management for them. Verified organizers will get options of a custom subdomain, creative design, marketing, and other exclusive features.

“It is hard to express how excited and thrilled our team feels as we successfully launch our new addition, making the platform more accessible to a broader audience and penetrating the esports community under a new category. With the announcement today, we will become the only esports platform in India, giving easy access to Organizers like schools or college students, influencers, and Brands allowing them to use the platform’s technology and automation to create and manage Esports Tournaments which will be hosted on the Ultimate Battle platform" said Mr. Tarun Gupta, Founder,

Advertisement

“We hope with this we will be able to further support the esports segment in India and bridge the myths associated with it. We are on a mission to turn the online gaming industry into a mainstream sport and we hope to bring the change soon" Tarun further added.

>Event Organizers can:

Sign up as an Organizer

Get custom Organization Page

Create Tournaments on the platform

Invite for registrations (free/paid) (is there any limit?)

Advertisement

Manage Tournaments Settings and Gameplay

Report match scores

Integrate Streaming of their Youtube/Facebook/Twitch Channels on their Organization page

Distribute Prizes

Event Automation on Ultimate Battle

Making event management easier for Organizers, Ultimate Battle provides unique Automation Capabilities which include event launch, SMS and WhatsApp notifications, bracket/group management, and much more.

This will not only provide a seamless event management experience to Organizers, but competing players will also get the intuitive and best-in-class experience of the platform while participating and playing in the events.

Advertisement

The popular gaming platform had recently become the only platform in the country to introduce all the five video games permissible among the eight titles that will be part of the 2022 Asian Games. And with the latest announcement, it also becomes the only platform to offer exclusive participation of third parties to host customized tournaments and enjoy esports at micro level. In order to keep a check on any faulty play like any form of disputes, or false claims on prize money, etc., the platform has some mandatory guidelines.

Advertisement

Currently, the UB platform has 15 games, including all the popular titles, and they currently boast of a player base of more than 3,30,000 and the number is on the rise. With close to 54,000 monthly active users, gamers get an active community to interact with and compete against each other. Apart from enjoying the platform on Ultimate Battle’s official website, the gamers can also play tournaments by downloading Ultimate Battle’s recently-launched app directly from the website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.