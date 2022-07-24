WATCH: Celebrations Begin in Panipat After Neeraj Chopra Scripts History at World Athletics Championship

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra continued his winning streak as he clinched a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. The 24-year-old reached the feat with the best throw of 88.13 meters. Eventually, he became only the second Indian and first-ever male track and field athlete to win a medal at the world championships. Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra’s fantastic win in the USA led to celebrations at his home in Panipat, Haryana. In a video clip shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra’s mother, could be seen celebrating his son’s achievement with other villagers.

As reported by the agency, she said, “We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event."

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a bronze medal in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth-round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season’s and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

