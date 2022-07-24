'Will Try to Change the Colour of Medal Next Time': Neeraj Chopra Opens Up After Scripting History - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra continues to make India proud with his heroics on big international platforms. The 24-year-old scripted history by clinching silver at the ongoing World Athletics Championship 2022 in the USA. With the best throw of 88.13 meters, the 24-year-old became the first-ever male track and field athlete to win a gold at the world championships. He is now the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the prestigious event after legendary long long jumper Anju Bobby George, who bagged bronze at the 2003 edition in Paris.

After his historic podium finish, Chopra spoke to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and expressed his feelings about his achievement.

“I’m feeling really great today to have won a silver medal for the country. Next year again, we have the World Championships, and the aim will be to do better there. A big thanks to SAI, the federation, and the government who have supported us and given us a foreign coach, and sent us abroad for training. I hope in every sport, we keep getting support and we make more progress," Chopra said.

Chopra further spoke about the weather conditions at the venue that were ‘not good’ as the ‘wind speed was too high’. He also praised the performance of the defending champion Anderson Peters who took away the gold.

“While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result; I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country. It might have looked easy, but Anderson must have put in a huge effort to cross 90 metres. He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition", he said.

“I didn’t feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback and won silver, it felt good. I will try to change the colour of the medal next time", he added.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

