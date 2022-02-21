Discover Hidden Wonders And Unmissable Crafts And Culture Along Western Odisha

In a world that has been Instagrammed with the same places over and over, finding true #wanderlust can be a challenge even at the best of times. If you’ve been itching for a journey where everything seems new and novel, you need to tread off the beaten path. That’s where Western Odisha, with its wealth of natural beauty and traditional crafts and culture comes in.

Read on to know about some of the fascinating places and items you can add to your bucketlist during your sojourn to Western Odisha.

1 – Hirakud Dam

Built across the mighty Mahanadi River, Hirakud Dam is the longest man-made earthen dam in the world. From interesting places like observation towers of Jawahar Minar and Gandhi Minar that give a bird’s eye view of the dam and its environs, the dykes and more, the charms of Hirakud are as long as the dam itself. A visit to this architectural marvel of post-Independence India is a must-see on a tour of Western Odisha. For the adrenaline junkies, the reservoir is a perfect spot to enjoy water sports activities like parasailing, jet ski, boat rides, etc.

2 - Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated close to Hirakud Dam, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary plays an important role in the conservation of local wildlife and is a great place for nature and adventure lovers to explore. The sanctuary is also a superb place for birders as it receives many migratory waterfowls. For the historybuffs, this is also the place where Indian freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai launched his rebellion against the British occupation within the sanctuary. For many, catching a glimpse of chousingha or the four-horned antelope along with Indian bison, wild boar, sambar and peacocks is the highlight of visiting this sanctuary.

3 - Samaleswari Temple

Samaleswari is one of the most important temples in Western Odisha. Dedicated to Maa Samalei, the deity is considered as the mother of the universe and is the presiding deity for almost the entire Western Odisha as well as parts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. An interesting aspect of the temple is that apart from tribal influence, the rituals of the temple have an element of tantra as well. She is offered both vegetarian and non-vegetarian offerings on specific days. Visitors can enjoy a slice of history from the newly installed light and sound show at the temple premises.

4 - Huma Temple

Huma Temple’s highlight is its leaning structure that can be compared with the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. The main sanctum sanctorum of the temple is in an inclined position, while all the other shrines including the boundary wall are in a leaning position within the temple premises as well. Dedicated to Lord Bimaleshwar, the temple is a popular destination during Shivratri with not just locals but also foreign tourists in attendance.

5 - Bargarh Weavers Community

Bargarh in Western Odisha is a hotspot of weaving activity with the region famous for its silk, cotton and tussar work. The district has the highest number of active looms in the state and products of the region have great value for visitors. Be sure to check out the different garments, embroidery and other work created by the weavers’ community in Bargarh and pick up the best of the best, straight from the source!

6 - Ikat sarees

Sambalpuri Ikat sarees are some of the most sought-after sarees in India – and with good reason. The tie and dye process used in Ikat-saree making is a laborious and intricate process that is done manually with fabulous results. Craftsmen in Odisha weave magic into their ikat sarees, be it with silk or with cotton, and finding different patterns and animal motifs should be an easy task. Some sarees also come with more traditional motifs such as flowers and conch and pay homage to Lord Jagannath. Whatever ikat saree you pick; you can be sure of it occupying pride of place in your wardrobe.

7 - Sambalpuri Folk dance and culture

Sambalpuri folk dance and culture is characterised by its rustic feel yet contemporary appeal. It’s best to catch folk dances during annual harvest festivals known as Nuakhai and Pushpuni. Other notable dance forms include Dalkhai Dance performed during festive occasions, Humo and Baili that are playful dances as well as Koisabadi and Karma dance forms. When it comes to music, be sure to seek out the lilting ‘dulduli’, Western Odisha’s folk music that is characterised with five different instruments played together and the dhol taking centrestage.

With so many things and more on offer, you definitely need a few days to soak in everything that Western Odisha has to offer. Start making plans today and visit this beautifully pristine and culturally-rich region right away.

