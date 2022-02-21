Get Your Fill Of Lip-Smacking Cuisine With These Odia Dishes

If you’re tired of trying the same old dishes for the past two years since lockdown began and are looking for something novel and exciting to indulge your palate, allow us to recommend the underrated but delicious cuisine from Odisha. Whether you’re a seafood lover or someone with a sweet tooth, Odia dishes are here to rescue you from the mundane fare you’ve been having lately.

Pack your bags and head to Odisha to try these 10 dishes and come back sated and happy like never before. Here they are –

>1 – Chhappan Bhog

Chhappan Bhog (56 Bhog) is popular all across the country but especially so in Odisha where it is offered to Lord Jagannath every day. The offering comprises of 56 food items that are first offered to the deity and then to his followers and is prepared daily in the kitchens of the temple in Puri. The dishes are cooked in earthern pots and only wood fire is used to prepare them. From simple rice dishes to sweets and milk-based items, partaking of Chhappan Bhog is one of the most authentic Odia food experiences you can indulge in.

>2 - Dahi Bara Aloodum

A variation of Dahi Vada, Dahi Bara Aloodum is said to have originated in Cuttack but is now popular across Odisha. The dish is prepared by soaking vadas with diluted dahi. After this, Aloodum or potato curry and pea curry is added to the dish and topped off with sliced onion, coriander leaves and sev. Not only is this one of the most filling snacks, the taste of all the ingredients together takes this dish to another level altogether. You’ll regret not trying Dahi Bara Aloodum while in Odisha.

>3 - Mati Handi Mutton

One of the most traditional Odia dishes, Mati Handi Mutton is traditionally prepared in an earthen pot by mixing meat pieces with local spices and slow cooked over wood fire, making it one of the best mutton dishes you’ll ever have anywhere in the country. Mati Handi Mutton is also one of the most affordable non-vegetarian dishes you can come across. Served along with rice, this hearty meal is available for just a couple of hundred of rupees in most places. Do try this mutton dish on your visit to Odisha this season.

>4 – Rasagola

There’s no fighting over the best Rasagola in the world. The one that goes in your mouth is the best one, period. Odisha’s Rasagola is traditionally offered as part of bhog to Goddess Lakshmi at Puri’s Jagannath Temple and has a revered history along with its signature sugar syrup dipped milk-based sweet dish. It even forms an integral part of the holy Ratha Jatra rituals and Odias across the world even celebrate Rasagola Dibasa or Rasagola Day. No visit to Odisha is complete without trying the state’s Rasagola.

>5 – Chhena Poda

Chhena Poda is one of the most unique sweet dishes you’ll ever have. It is prepared by mixing cottage cheese with sugar and baking it in an earthen oven covered with sal leaves to lend it a smoky flavour. A chance discovery by an Odia baker a century ago is now one of the most iconic Odia sweets of all time.

>6 - Kankada Jhola (Crab Curry)

Seafood lovers are sure to go ga-ga over Kankada Jhola, an Odia-style crab curry dish that brings all the flavours of its vast coastline on your plate. Kankada Jhola is cooked in mustard oil along with cumin, coriander, garam masala paste. The addition of potato makes the curry even tastier. Served with fresh rice, Kankada Jhola is sure to win every seafood lover over with its flavourful taste.

>7 - Chingudi Jhola (Prawn Curry)

Chingudi Jhola is Odia-style prawn curry that differs from other places with an abundance of tomato and garlic that also lends the curry a reddish hue and spicy flavour. Moreover, some places also prepare the dish by using coconut-cashew paste, elevating the dish by many notches. If you’ve had Prawn Curry in other coastal Indian states, you definitely need to try the Odia version to know the difference in colour, taste and overall flavour.

>8 - Macha Besara

Macha Besara is an Odisha-style fish curry in which rohu fish is cooked in mustard sauce, with dry mango slices incorporated to lend the gravy a slightly tart flavour. Served with rice, this hearty traditional dish is a true reflection of Odisha on a plate.

>9 – Pakhala

Pakhala is essentially rice that has been fermented overnight with water, served alongside fried fish or a selection of dry vegetables such as potato and brinjal. This nutritious dish is primarily consumed in the summer months for its cooling properties but is enjoyable all year round.

>10 – Khajaa

Made by deep-frying layered fritters that are soaked in sugar syrup, Khajaa is the perfect example of a sweet dish that can be used for any occasion of the day. Whether it’s a teatime snack or a dessert after meals or even just to have by itself, this crispy sweet treat is a good idea at any time of the day. Simply munch on them and power ahead through the day. Khajaa is also part of ‘Sukhila Prasad’ at Jagannath Temple so you’re sure to try it if you visit Puri in Odisha.

If you’re wondering where you can find the best Odia dishes, we highly recommend you try Nimantran. These are authentic Odia cuisine restaurants launched by Odisha Tourism – one at Bhubaneswar and another at Puri overlooking the Blue Flag Beach.

With so many traditional delicacies in one place, most of which we’re sure you haven’t tried yet, Odisha is the perfect foodie getaway. Make sure you book your tickets and get here for the feast of a lifetime right away.

