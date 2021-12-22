Glamping In Odisha Is The Best Kept Secret You Need To Know More About

It’s the end of another year, a large part of which was spent under lockdown because of the second wave that hit India early this year. Now, finally things are looking up with vaccination rates improving and overall cases under the 10,000 mark consistently.

Which means now is a good time to plan a getaway with your loved ones and infuse some joie de vivre in your life so you can start the New Year on a positive note. But wait, are you still going to select destinations and activities the old-fashioned way? We hope not because there’s a wealth of new travel destinations and experiential ways of connecting with a place now.

Specifically, we’re talking about exploring Odisha, one of the most underrated yet exciting states in India. We’ve been impressed with the various steps Odisha Tourism has taken in the past few years to turn around the state’s infrastructure and woo local and international tourists alike. Of its many stellar initiatives, we keep coming back to their Eco Retreat, a luxurious glamping alternative to traditional travel.

>What’s Glamping?

Glamping is a basically a combination of the words ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’. Though it tells you everything you want to know about glamping, let’s explain it further. Glamping is usually associated with a luxurious setup within eco-friendly camps and is perfect for those who prefer comfy star category accommodations and amenities that are set amidst picturesque surroundings with natural landscapes.

Not just that, glamping also incorporates many adventure activities that one can participate in, based on their level and interest. If you haven’t done glamping before, we highly recommend you check it out right away. We suggest checking out Odisha Tourism’s flagship initiative called Eco Retreat for both newbies as well as experienced glampers.

>What Is Eco Retreat?

Eco Retreat is a glamping event spread across famous as well as offbeat places in Odisha to excite the traveller in you. You can choose from seven different locations in the state for your upcoming glamping trip. Here they are:

1 - Konark –

If you’ve always wanted to visit Konark, make it a point to stay at the glam camp located at Ramchandi Beach that promises mesmerising views of the Bay of Bengal. There are various cultural performances and recreational activities such as water sports, ATV rides, beach volleyball, archery and much more added for good measure as well. Apart from the Konark Sun Temple, be sure to visit Konark Museum, and Balukhand Sanctuary, and don’t forget the ride to the Golden Beach in Puri, which was recently re-certified as a Blue Flag Beach.

2 – Satkosia

The Eco Retreat at Satkosia sits at the meeting point of two bio-geographic regions of India – the Deccan Peninsula and the Eastern Ghats. Satkosia spreads along a magnificent gorge over the mighty Mahanadi River wherein also lies the Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The wonderful EcoRetreat glamping site is located camouflaged on the banks of Mahanadi river. From here, you can take a river safari in the Gorge, visit the tiger reserve or go bird-watching at Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary. At the campsite itself, you can indulge in volleyball, archery, rifle shooting, cultural performances, etc. or simply watch nature unfold before your eyes from your room.

3 – Bhitarkanika -

The Eco Retreat at Pentha Beach inside Bhitarkanika National Park is an experience like none other. This sandy beach is surrounded by a casuarina forest offering views of the Bay of Bengal. You can also go on a boat ride along the mangrove creeks to spot saltwater crocodiles, monitor lizards, deer, and other terrestrial animals and various migratory birds in action. Visit the nearby turtle sanctuary at Gahirmatha Beach that sees Olive Ridley turtles come to nest every year. The Eco Retreat also offers activities like rifle shooting, archery, zorbing, cycling, cultural performances, etc.

4 – Daringbadi -

Daringbadi is the hill station you didn’t know you wanted to visit! With beautiful valleys with pine forests and coffee and pepper gardens to keep you company all along, this is the perfect location to luxuriate with nature. The eco retreat’s itinerary includes visits to Midubandha waterfall, and Daringbadi coffee garden. We also suggest you visit nearby places like Belghar, known for its green top and waterfalls, Mandasaru silent valley and meet the local Kutia Kandha tribes.

5 – Hirakud

The Eco Retreat at Hirakud with views of Asia’s longest earthen dam Hirakud built across the mighty Mahanadi River is a sight to behold. Apart from engaging in various water sports activities in the reservoir, the glamping site here is a fabulous opportunity to explore the vibrant culture of Western Odisha and try some delectable traditional Odia cuisine. You can also indulge in some retail therapy, courtesy the traditional handloom and handicrafts of the region. Be sure to catch catch the evening light and sound show at the region’s presiding deity Maa Samaleswari Temple and enjoy beautiful folk performances before calling it a day.

6 – Pati Sonapur

If you’re a beach person, be sure to check out Pati Sonapur, the southernmost beach in Odisha that’s located right on the confluence of the river Bahuda and the Bay of Bengal, abutting the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. Let the pristine and picturesque beach destination wash away all your pandemic stress while you detox in the lap of nature and wake up to the sound of waves gently crashing the beach.

7 – Koraput

Koraput is another scenic destination that beckons travellers with its gorgeous view of clouds gliding through its hills and valleys. The Eco Retreat destination lies in Putsil, which is at the base of Deomali – the highest range on the Eastern Ghats in Odisha. Ideal location for thrill-seekers who are into para gliding and trekking. Nearby scenic attractions include Duduma and Rani Duduma Waterfalls and the opportunity to connect with indigenous tribal communities. This is a landscape scenery you’re unlikely to ever forget once you visit.

>Why Odisha?

If some of the destinations above sounds like you’re hearing them for the first time, that’s probably one of the best reasons to get there. With popular tourist attractions getting crowded once again, you don’t want the additional stress of being in the company of too many people when the pandemic is just over the shoulder.

Odisha Tourism stays true to its logo of being India’s best kept secret and offers the best destination to not only rejuvenate and recharge but also keep away from the maddening crowds of overhyped tourist destinations. Of course, you also get brownie points for posting Instagram-worthy photos of relatively unknown places and being the ‘cool’ person of your group once again. We’ll call that a win-win for you and one of the best reasons for choosing to indulge in an Eco Retreat from the list above for your upcoming New Year holiday.

It’s easy to book your stay at any of the Eco Retreats mentioned above. Simply click here and get ready to pack your bags for the adventure of a lifetime at a location that promotes natural beauty over everything else. See you at an Eco Retreat in Odisha soon!

