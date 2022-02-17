Here’s Why You Need To Book Odisha’s Golden Triangle Tour Right Now

How does a tour covering thousands of years of history, UNESCO World Heritage sites and stunning beaches among other fascinating attractions sound? Pretty cool, right?

That’s exactly what’s on offer with Odisha Tourism’s Golden Triangle Tour spread across Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark for three nights and four days, making it an ideal getaway for your next long weekend. Here’s exactly what’s on offer at each of the places.

>Bhubaneswar –

With more than 700 ancient temples still existing, Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar is also known as the temple city. Be prepared to be awed by the stunning craftsmanship on centuries-old temples such as Lingaraj Temple, Rajarani Temple, Parasurameswar Temple and Mukteswar Temple whilst paying your respects to the respective deities at each temple. Mukteswar Temple, in particular, is known for its Kalinga School of Temple Architecture and stands out amongst other temples in more ways than one, making it a gem of Odisha architecture. Take a walk in the temple environs and feel the energy of the universe permeating through you.

Expand your knowledge about India and Odisha’s tribes at the Tribal Museum and get an insight into their simple and spartan lifestyle. The tour also includes a visit to Khandagiri & Udayagiri Jain rock cut caves that are reminiscent of Jainism’s influence in Odisha. You will also visit Nandankanan Zoo that is famous for its melanistic tigers, various crocodilian species and botanical garden.

On the outskirts of the main city and enroute to Puri, you will also visit Dhauligiri, a popular Buddhist peace pagoda located at the site of the bloody Kalinga War that made Emperor Ashoka finally lay down his weapons and embrace Buddhism after seeing the Daya River run red from the blood of the slain Kalingan soldiers. One of the 14 major Ashokan rock edicts that propagate his message of peace is located here. Buddhists from all over the world desire to visit Dhauligiri and as you look out at the green fields beyond the stupa where the bloody war had been fought centuries ago, you cannot help but feel peace and calm emanating from the surroundings today.

> Puri –

Before you visit Puri, you will make a stop at Pipli, an artisan village famous for applique work that also has GI protected tag from the government of India. Owing its origins to Lord Jagannath back in the 12th century, you can pick up these unique artworks for pride of place in your home.

The tour then takes you to Konark for a visit to the absolutely wonderfully preserved Sun Temple, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You may have glanced at it on INR 10 rupee notes innumerable times but nothing beats visiting the real site and imagining how the temple was carved out of stones without any modern machinery. Stroll and admire the chariots and other Kalinga architecture and walk around the temple complex while you try and go back to the 13th century and imagine the grandeur of the place.

Of course, you will then visit Lord Jagannath’s abode on earth at the famous temple named after him. This is one of the four dhams in India and a major pilgrimage site. Soak in the day with a visit to Puri’s golden beach, one of the 10 Blue Flag certified beaches in India. Indulge in some authentic Odia cuisine at Nimantran Restaurant, recently launched by Odisha Tourism, to end one of the most fulfilling and memorable days of your life.

>Raghurajpur –

On the final day of your tour, you will be introduced to Pattachitra Art practiced at Raghurajpur heritage crafts village just outside Puri. Dedicated to depictions of Lord Jagannath, Pattachitra is the art of painting mythological scenes on cloth using vivid colours and showcasing different stories. From scroll-format stories to bigger items such as masks and wall hangings, Pattachitra art is as modern in its outlook today as it is traditional in its storytelling, giving you the best of both worlds to take back home.

With so much variety and distinct places on offer, a Golden Triangle tour of Odisha is definitely warranted to add variety and spark to your travels. You can be assured of getting the best service and rates on this tour as Odisha Tourism is proud to present this as one of their flagship attractions. Simply mark your next long weekend and enjoy Odisha’s Golden Triangle tour as soon as possible. More details and booking information can be found on Odisha Tourism’s official website here.

