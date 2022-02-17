Here’s Why You Need To Visit These Under The Radar Highlands In Odisha

What would you say if we said that you haven’t witnessed nature as beautiful as anywhere in India at Odisha’s Highlands? You’d probably be wondering where you can find Highlands in a largely coastal state we’re assuming. Which is exactly why you need to keep reading and learn more about Odisha’s Eastern Ghats where nature’s bountiful wealth, amazing coffee and pepper plantations and a chance to meet indigenous tribals come together to offer an unmissable travel experience.

Here’s what you can expect at these amazing natural spots, starting with Koraput.

Deomali Hills, Koraput –

Deomali offers a bird’s eye view of the Eastern Ghats in all its lush greenery unlike any other place. Little wonder it’s become a favourite place for photographers and nature lovers in recent times who come all the way from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to enjoy its flora and fauna and almost perfect temperature, thanks to its hilly ranges and green plains. You can drive all the way to the top of the hills, take in your fill of nature and come back rejuvenated!

Onukadelli Tribal Market –

Every Thursday, the local Bonda and Gadaba tribespeople host a tribal market selling their unique and distinct wares that are truly one of a kind. Think tribal wooden utensils and fresh fruit produce. Of course, part of the attraction is seeing Bonda women with their tattoos and thick neck rings and trying to understand what tribal lifestyle really means. A visit to Onukadelli should be high on your list if you’re into tribespeople and their way of life.

Duduma and Rani Duduma Waterfalls –

The mighty Duduma Waterfall literally divides Koraput in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Formed by the Machkund River, the waterfalls in two parts from a height of 574 feet (175 meters) – one of the Odisha side and the other on the Andhra Pradesh side. The waterfall is a sight to behold when in full flow and well worth the 90 km journey from Koraput. Rani Duduma, on the other hand, is a well-known picnic spot with the backdrop of the waterfall to spend a relaxing day with your friends, family and loved ones.

Daringbadi -

The quaint Highland of Daringbadi is the only place in the state to receive snowfall during winter. Visit popular places such as the internationally-known eco-village of Belghar, get 360-degree views from a vantage point at Hill Viewpoint and visit Belghar Elephant Sanctuary. More than anything, simply luxuriate in the green and peaceful environs of the region in a state known for its coastline and marvel at this hidden gem all you can!

Coffee, Pepper And Pine Tree Forests –

One of the main attractions of Daringbadi is the coffee plantation that you can visit to learn more about Odisha’s growing role in the specialty coffee movement in India. Apart from coffee, you can also check out pepper plantations and pine trees that grow wild in the surrounding environs. Indeed, understanding the tribal way of farming coffee and pepper will leave you ruminating quite a bit about your next cup of joe and spicy stew.

Emu Park –

While Emus are Australian birds, they are farmed and grown in various places around the world, including Daringbadi in Odisha where you get to go up, close and personal with these mighty birds without spending ticket money to go Down Under. From distinguishing between male and female emus to checking out their large green-coloured eggs, a visit to Daringbadi’s Emu Park is definitely recommended on your trip to the region.

Dasingbadi Waterfall –

One of the most offbeat yet rewarding experiences in the region is a visit to Dasingbadi Waterfall located within green jungle environs whose breathtaking splendour is sure to send you in waves of happiness as you climb down the stairs to reach the waterfall’s base with picnic joints all around for you to refresh and recharge. Also called Midubanda Waterfall, this is one of the most impressive waterfalls in the region that’s frequented by locals and tourists alike.

Eco Retreat Daringbadi -

Surrounded by beautiful valleys and plateaus that are dotted with coffee and pepper gardens, Daringbadi’s Eco Retreat by Odisha Tourism is one of the best places to experience this tranquil place and enjoy its natural beauty to the hilt. Their itinerary also includes visits to Midubandha waterfall and Daringbadi coffee garden, making it an all-round great option to consider staying at while exploring this incredible region. Not just that, you can also take part in activities like rifle shooting, archery, bicycling, and yoga on the hills.

