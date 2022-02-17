Take These Incredible Road Trips In Odisha And Ignite Your Wanderlust

The charms of a road trip are back in vogue this travel season. After all, what could be a better way to travel than join in with a bunch of your closest friends or your loved ones and head off on a one-way journey to fun and happiness.

While many road trips are often repeats of previous ones, perhaps now is the time to explore somewhere truly off the beaten path. Which is why we’ve come up with not one or two but seven different road trip options in Odisha for you to choose from. Why Odisha? Well, because state is India’s best kept secret and you’re just about to find out why as you go through the list of options below.

>1 – Deep Into Mangrove Forests

This epic road trip from Kolkata to Bhitarkanika in Odisha is filled with sights and sounds you’re not likely to forget in a hurry. Drive along famous temples such as temples Balasore’s Emami Jagannath Temple before marvelling at the fascinating ‘receding beach’ phenomenon at Chandipur Beach and trying the local cuisine and reach Bhitarkanika National Park for an epic natural trip filled with mangrove walks, boat rides, cruises, and bike rides as you discover hidden marine ecosystems along with a variety of bird and crab species apart from its star attraction – saltwater crocodiles.

>2 – The Cascade Trail

Set off from Ranchi and visit Keonjhar in Odisha and visit its many attractions such as Bhimkund and Sanaghagra Nature Camp that are especially suited for nature lovers. Along the way, don’t forget to stop at places such as the twin waterfalls of Sanaghagara and Badakuda and onto to the incredible Sitabinji Fresco Painting and Rock Inscription as well as the picturesque Kanjipani Ghati. At every corner, be mesmerised by the inspiring natural beauty of Odisha.

>3 – Tiger Trails and Royalty

This trip will lead you to Similipal Tiger Reserve and Baripada in Odisha from either Ranchi or Jamshedpur. This is a road trip that one can enjoy for its historical attractions as well as wildlife along the route. The latter is on full display at places like Barehipani, Devkund, and Joranda -waterfalls, watching peacocks and sambars at Chahala and the big ticket jungle safari to Similipal Biosphere Reserve and Tiger Reserve to follow in the Royal Bengal Tiger’s footsteps. You can also visit Mugger Crocodile Rearing Park and Gurguria orchidarium to round off your wildlife cravings. As for history, don’t forget to stay at the sprawling Belgadia Palace and explore the Krushna Mohan Hanumana cave temple and Athara Deula temple complex.

>4 – Reach For The Hills

Take a trip to Odisha’s hill station Daringbadi from Visakhapatnam via Rayagada on this enchanting road trip for all the adrenaline rush you need from a road trip. Hike through the hill station’s coffee and pepper plantations, visit Daringbadi waterfalls, and stop over at the Butterfly and Hill View parks for epic pictures. Follow the route to Mandasaru, a silent valley known for its rare medicinal plant and animal species. Along the way, get your fill of exciting watersports at Gopalpur-on-Sea Beach for a true adrenaline high.

>5 – The Quest For Odisha’s Wild West

This road trip will take you from Raipur to Debrigarh via Hirakud and is worth setting off for as soon as possible for its wealth of sights. From driving along modern India’s manmade marvel that is Hirakud Dam – the longest earthen dam in the world, to spotting wild animals at nearby Debrigarh and Satkosia wildlife sanctuaries as well as hiking Gandhamardan Hills and visiting revered temples such as Chausath Yogini, Patali Srikhetra and Indralath temples among others, the sheer beauty and joy of driving through these places is akin to taming the Wild West.

>6 – Ultimate Monsoon Escape

This route, which will take you from Visakhapatnam to Koraput in Odisha via Deomali Hill, is best suited for monsoon but can be done any time of the year. The trip allows you to visit the mighty Deomali Hills, stop at Duduma Waterfalls that divide Odisha and Andhra Pradesh before driving down to Koraput, known for its tribal influence, coffee plantations and amazing natural scenery. Once here, be sure to interact with locals in the tribal villages of Dhuruba and Gadaba, stop by the Tribal Museum at Koraput to learn more about their culture and visit Kotpad village to discover Odisha’s rich textile history.

>7 – Cruising Along Circars

A heady mix of nature and culture, this road trip from Visakhapatnam to Chilika through Gopalpur promises to be spectacular in more ways than one. The itinerary makes stops at the healing Taptapani hot springs for an au natural massage session, admiring the Gandahati waterfall and visiting the Buddhist temple complex at Jirang Monastery before heading off to Chilika and Mangalajodi. Not only is the latter a true paradise for birders, one can also try to catch a glimpse of endangered Irrawaddy dolphins and take in mesmerising sunrises and sunsets at Chilika Lake while undertaking this fascinating road trip.

There you have it, seven readymade itineraries for your next road trip that promise excitement and adventure in equal measure, along with a wealth of discovery and experiences along the way. These itineraries are also officially a part of Odisha Tourism, making them even more worthwhile. You can get more details on all of these road trips here.

