1 Year of Mamata 3.0: TMC Keeps Eyes Fixed on 2023 Panchayat Polls, 2024; BJP Promises Tough Fight

For the Trinamool Congress, there’s no time for Monday blues as the party celebrates one year of Mamata Banerjee’s thumping victory against the BJP.

The TMC’s various wings — from social media to ground cadre — have geared up for month-long celebrations during which several programmes are lined up.

The focus will also be on pitching the chief minister as the only viable alternative to the BJP, not just in Bengal but also nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In keeping with its expanding footprint, TMC will inaugurate its revamped party office with high-end facilities on May 3 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Eid. Mamata Banerjee or TMC’s All India National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee may turn up for the inauguration.

On May 5, the TMC supremo has called a crucial party meet from where she will launch ‘Didi ke Balo’ Part 2 — an outreach programme that translates to ‘Talk to Didi’ as the chief minister is fondly called.

Party insiders, meanwhile, insist that the TMC is not resting on its laurels. “We are not complacent. Didi has called a meeting and our new programme to reach out to people will start from May 5. Panchayat elections are scheduled for next year and we have to win while maintaining peace," a leader said.

The tussle between the BJP and the TMC is also far from over. While the BJP is trying to rake up the law and order issue nationally, TMC is banking on its outreach programme. The Trinamool also seems less wary as the BJP has seen several defections in the state after the Bengal polls debacle. Internal rifts in the saffron party have also weakened it in Bengal.

However, the BJP is not keen to let go without a fight. To counter the TMC’s celebrations, the party will launch the Gananthantra Prathishta Mahamichil (Save Democracy rally) where they will remind people of the post-poll violence in the state and perform ‘tarpan’ for the victims.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP vice-president, said: “Last year, on this day, several people had to leave their home, men and women were beaten up. We have seen huge post-poll violence. We will go to the Ganga to do “tarpan".

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Bengal on May 4 and stay till May 6. He will hold his first political meeting in North Bengal. Party insiders say they have chosen North Bengal because this is where the BJP performed the best in 2019.

