2022 Elections: How to Check your Name in Voter List & What to do if it's Not There | Step-by-step Guide

With several elections including the key Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls just round the corner, for you to cast your vote, your name needs to be listed in the voter’s list. There are two ways to confirm if your name is in the voter’s list. Here is a step-by-step guide.

Checking name in voter list online

The easiest way to know for sure if your name is in the voters list for the upcoming polls is to check for the same online.

Step 1

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal’s electoral search page. This is the link: https://www.nvsp.in/

Step 2

Once you get to the page, you will have two options, search for details using your personal information including constituency details. The other is to use an EPIC number or Electors Photo Identification Card number.

Step 3

Verify and view the voter information using the data entered by you and confirm if your name is indeed in the voters list and if you are eligible to cast your vote.

Checking name in voter list via EC App

Step 1

Download the ‘Voter Helpline’ app by the Election Commission of India from App store.

Step 2

Click on the ‘electoral search’ option in the app and search for your name using personal information or EPIC number.

Checking name in voter list offline

The other method to check whether your name is in the voter’s list is to do so via sms.

Step 1

Type your EPIC number in the mobile text message section.

Step 2

Enter your voter ID card number

Step 3

Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950

Step 4

Your name and polling station number will be displayed on your phone screen.

Step 5

If your name is not on the voter’s list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply message

If you are still unable to find your name in the voter’s list, it maybe because you are unregistered. Here is what you can do to register both online and offline

Registering name in electoral roll online

Step 1

Visit the website www.eci.nic.in and click on the link “Online voter registration"

Step 2

Sign up on the website by creating your unique username and password

Step 3

In the space left for uploading of the passport size photograph of the user, upload your photo

Step 4

Upload other documents such as address proof and if you are unable to post the documents on the website, you can raise a request for the visit of the Booth Level Officer to visit your house for document collection.

Registering name in electoral roll offline

Step 1

Download the registration form either from the election commission website or get it from the ERO office

Step 2

Fill the form with the correct details and attach the relevant documents that are to be submitted

Step 3

Submit the completed form to your voter’s centre of constituency or to the Booth Level Officer

