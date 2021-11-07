2022 Polls, Farmers’ Protest, Kashmir: Here’s What BJP Brainstormed at National Executive Meet

The BJP’s national executive meeting on Sunday discussed a range of matters, including that of climate change, while exalting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership in the second leg of the saffron party’s government at the Centre.

The meeting saw the participation of over 340 people, including Union Ministers G Kishen Reddy, Anurag Thakur, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Ministers Pramod Sawant (Goa), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), who presented their views on the party’s political resolution.

Veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended the crucial meeting virtually. While BJP national president JP Nadda delivered the opening address, PM Modi did the valedictory one.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, “Prime Minister did the concluding address of today’s executive committee and in his important message, he gave a big mantra to all the workers to make BJP’s strategy in the coming time. PM Modi said that the place that the BJP has got at the center today is a big reason because the party has always been associated with the common man since its early days.

>COVID-19 and Vaccination

The political resolution noted that on the vaccination front, India’s image has strengthened on the world stage, but opposition parties raised questions over it.

It also hailed the government for completing 100 crore vaccinations.

Besides, the Union government was congratulated for “taking care of human lives" and “providing free food for eight months for 80 crore people" during lockdown last year.

>Farmers’ Protest

It discussed steps taken by the government to facilitate farmers. It said that under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 1.53 lakh crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers, MSP increased by 1.5 times, and Kisan Debit Cards were distributed.

After the meeting concluded, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We are open for talks. Please tell us what you are opposed to in the laws. We have not been told what the objection is and their (farmers’) story is incomplete. We are still willing to listen to the farmers."

>Post-poll Violence

The BJP denounced the West Bengal violence, saying that the BJP is standing with every party worker and will ensure that the guilty are brought to book by law.

Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The resolution strongly condemned the political violence in Bengal. The party will stand by every worker of Bengal and get them justice through the judiciary. We will fight in the court."

>Upcoming Elections

The meeting also discussed the upcoming Assembly polls and strategy to work at booth levels, and recently held polls in Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal.

Addressing the party’s national executive, Nadda reached out to Sikhs, who are in majority in poll-bound Punjab, by listing a number of measures the Modi government has taken for the community, including expediting action against 1984 riots accused, facilitating foreign grants to gurudwaras and keeping langar outside the purview of the Goods and Services Tax.

Union Minister Yadav said that the saffron party will contest all seats in the upcoming polls in Punjab.

On BJP’s growth in West Bengal, Pradhan quoting Nadda said if one looks at its growth in the state from the political science perspective, then there will be very few parallels of it in Indian political history. According to Pradhan, Nadda said that if one looks at the BJP’s vote share in the 2014 assembly elections and the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, and compares them with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly polls, it shows substantial growth of the BJP in the state.

Setting new organisation targets for the BJP’s expansion, Nadda said the party will constitute booth level committees at all 10.40 lakh polling stations by December 25 this year and have “panna committees", in reference to each page of voters’ list by April 6.

>Jammu and Kashmir

‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ and fast-paced development in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 also found a mention in the resolution.

Further, the BJP claimed during the meeting that more civilians died in terror attacks between 2004 and 2014 as compared to the period between 2014 and 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir.

>Climate

Regarding the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow which PM Modi attended, the party discussed India’s international position on climate change and how to fulfill the nation’s obligations for 2030 and 2070.

PM Modi’s ‘panchamrit’ on climate change was discussed as a new aspect that strengthened India’s commitments.

