2022 UP Polls: Amit Shah to be in Lucknow for Key Electoral Meet, Non-performing MLAs on His Radar

Union home minister Amit Shah is reaching Lucknow on October 29 for meetings to formalise strategies and preparations for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Shah’s visit is said to be crucial for Uttar Pradesh BJP as his Lucknow visit will also kickstart the BJP’s ‘mega membership campaign’. If sources are to be believed then Shah has indicated that according to the old formula, non-performing MLAs might not be fielded in the assembly election.

According to sources, a list is being prepared of MLAs who are not in coordination with the organisation and whose feedback is not satisfactory. On the basis of an internal survey report, the BJP can cut out tickets of more than 100 sitting MLAs this time, out of 312, sources said.

There is also news that the performance of sitting MLAs will be discussed during Shah’s visit. Sources said according to the BJP’s internal survey, there is much dissent over MLAs in close to 100 seats. Therefore, it is believed that this time these MLAs might not get a ticket to contest the assembly polls.

Sources, however, claimed that during his two-day visit to Lucknow, Shah will hold a discussion on the performance report of all MLAs. It is being said caste equation and anti-incumbency votes will also be considered while deciding tickets for the 2022 UP polls.

The BJP is preparing a grand membership campaign in UP. During this, the party has set a target of making more than 1.5 crore new members in the state. At present, the BJP has 2.3 crore workers in the state. Sources said the party will organise special camps at different places in each assembly for the membership drive.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh also instructed all MPs, MLAs and party officials to take the membership drive forward in region-wise meetings.

