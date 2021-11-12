2022 UP Polls: BJP Kisan Morcha to Launch Tractor Rally, Says BKU Leader Tikait Duping Farmers of India

In an attempt to woo farmers unhappy over the three new farm laws, the ruling BJP will be starting a statewide tractor rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 assembly election. The BJP Kisan Morcha will be managing the rally, which is being held from November 16 to 30. The tractor rally will be flagged off from Mau district by BJP Kisan Morcha Uttar Pradesh chief Kameshwar Singh.

On Thursday, Singh told the media in Gorakhpur, “The tractor is a symbol of progress, upliftment of farmers, so we are taking out a tractor rally. Through the tractor rally, we will give a message to the farmers that after the independence of the country, no government has done as much for the farmers as the central government led by Narendra Modi and the government of the state under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath."

Asked about Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s role in the farmers’ agitation, Singh said, “He is duping farmers. Farmers of the country and the state do not take him seriously. He is selling the name of his father Mahendra Singh Tikait. He has contested the elections thrice and faced defeat, even his deposit was forfeited. They are unable to recover from this shock. So now they are in politics. He is trying to defame PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath."

Speaking further on farmer issues, Singh said, “In the last four years, record payment of sugarcane price, running closed sugar mills and setting up new sugar mills, CM Yogi has done historic work. In the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, CM Yogi waived off farm loans of Rs 36,000 crore for 86 lakh farmers. Along with this, the electricity surcharge was also waived."

He added, “In four years, the Yogi government established three new sugar mills, opened 14 new distilleries and increased the capacity of 20 sugar mills. Within four years, due to the effort by the government, the area under sugarcane cultivation increased from about 20 lakh hectares to 28 lakh hectares. Farmers’ families are getting a lot of help due to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Farmer Accident Insurance Scheme. To check soil quality of fields in Uttar Pradesh, 4 crore farmers have been issued soil health cards that can be used to increase production capacity by 5 per cent to 6 per cent."

