2022 UP Polls: Want Yogi Adityanath to Contest from Mathura, MP Harnath Singh Writes to Nadda

As the clamour for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s candidature in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly election grows, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has called for Yogi to be fielded from Mathura. The push comes as part of party’s long-term commitment and slogan ‘Yeh to Abhi Jhaanki Hai, Mathura, Kashi Baki Hai’.

Harnath Singh Yadav has written to party chief JP Nadda asking him to consider his request to field Yogi Adityanath from Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Explaining the need to write the letter to Nadda, Yadav told News18, “Nothing happens until God wants it. Since last night, I had this feeling that Lord Krishna wanted me to become the medium to put in a request for Yogi to contest from his birthplace. I think, I have just expressed the wishes of people from Brij."

In his letter to the BJP chief, the BJP MP said, “While the people of every constituency would want Yogi ji to contest from their place but people from Brij Kshetra want him to contest from Mathura and I am being guided by Lord Krishna himself to write to you. I would request you to think of letting Yogi ji contest from Mathura."

The move is being seen as a game changer much like Prime Minister Narendra Modi deciding to contest from Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which ensured gains for the BJP in the entire east UP.

Yogi Adityanath had said on January 1 the party will decide from which seat he should contest. Since then, speculations are rife that the CM is likely to contest from one of the three seats in Ayodhya, Mathura or Gorakhpur, thus putting up a tough fight for opponents Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati.

