2023 Polls on Mind, Telangana BJP Leaders to Meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s councillors and senior functionaries from Telangana are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the saffron unit seeks to expand its base in South India.

Sources stated the councillors will be accompanied by BJP’s state unit chief Sanjay Bandi and other functionaries of the party.

The BJP is looking to securing a majority in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, elections for which are scheduled to be held in 2023.

With the saffron party becoming more aggressive by the day and sharpening its attacks on Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) policies, analysts see the BJP as the emerging alternative and principal opposition to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), pushing the Congress to the third place.

Advertisement

The party feels the state unit can give a direct fight to the TRS and become a strong contender.

The BJP had secured four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in 2019. Sources stated that Telangana is one of the states that is earmarked for possible expansion of the party’s votes and Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

The meeting is expected to give a morale boost to the grassroot level leaders from Telangana. The PM is expected to guide them on the party’s vision and policies, sources said.

The delegation would also be visiting the BJP’s national headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and are expected to call on other senior leaders too.

The party’s national executive is also scheduled to take place in Hyderabad in the first week of July.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.