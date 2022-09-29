'2024 Ka Rasta Gandhinagar Se Jata Hai': Can Fill Vacuum in Gujarat Cong, Vaghela Tells News18 | Exclusive

While focusing on the impending Gujarat elections, opposition parties in the state are also not losing sight of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Shankersinh Vaghela, former chief minister of Gujarat, has been busy meeting Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, both apparent aspirants to be the prime ministerial candidate of a united opposition in the parliamentary polls.

As Vaghela waits for the Congress to “seek his guidance" in a state that is “witnessing a political vacuum" and has set the deadline of October 5 for the party to reach a decision, he has met KCR and Kumar to resolve the “differences" amid the regional parties that have kept the BJP out of power in their respective states.

Sitting in his palatial home after arriving from Delhi where he met Nitish Kumar, Vaghela delves into issues that are hampering the process of having all non-BJP parties on one platform.

Speaking to News18.com, he said, “KCR wants non-BJP and non-Congress leaders. Nitish says non-BJP allies will do. How can you not have Congress in the alliance? I will tell him (KCR) that he should not protest against it too much. There are some compulsions in politics. If there is any PM candidate from UP, Bihar, the acceptability is more. Extremism is not good. My objective to meet both of them is to unite the anti-BJP forces."

‘Gehlot will be a nonentity’

Vaghela also says that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be a nonentity after Congress presidential polls.

“I was in Delhi yesterday (Tuesday). No one would have thought that Gehlot could take an anti-Gandhi stand. He has family relations with the Gandhis. Gehlot wants CP Joshi to become CM. Rahul Gandhi has promised (Sachin) Pilot. Gehlot had put in a condition that he will remain CM till Gujarat elections and will become national president. His both positions are spoiled. Madam ka trust uth gaya (He has lost the trust of Sonia Gandhi)," said Vaghela who has launched the Praja Shakti Democratic Party ahead of Gujarat assembly polls to be held this year.

Even if Gehlot remains in charge of his state, he will be a non-entity, Vaghela insisted.

The former Gujarat CM believes it is a myth that there will be no agreement on a PM candidate in the opposition as there is precedent.

Alliance with Congress possible

Vaghela says that what Congress lacks in Gujarat is a vacuum of leadership that he can fill.

“2024 ka rasta Gandhinagar se jata hai; yahan BJP down hui to 2024 tak intezaar nahi karna padega (The road to 2024 goes through Gandhinagar; if BJP loses Gujarat, we won’t have to wait till 2024)," he opined.

However, there is no clear roadmap, plan, or cadre with the oppsoition to wrest Gujarat from the BJP, say observers. This is when the ruling party has started working on the ground and has done its homework, say insiders, to ensure it gets a big majority this election.

When asked why he feels the opposition has a chance against the BJP in Gujarat, Vaghela said, “Saamne koi hai nahi tabhi toh BJP aati hai (There is no alternative, that is why BJP comes to power). If we enter the fray, people will get a credible opposition." His son, if talks fructify, will contest on a Congress symbol.

On AAP

“AAP is not a party. I do not take (Arvind) Kejriwal seriously. There is no question of AAP winning seats. They are artificial and have no foundation among people," said Vaghela, while alleging that Kejriwal is an RSS man.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party is eating into the Congress vote share and costing it seats to the BJP’s advantage.

