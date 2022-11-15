2024 Prediction to Uniform Civil Code to Revaris: Highlights of Amit Shah's Interview to News18

The Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power in Gujarat by a thumping majority and Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

In the interview, Amit Shah also ripped into the Congress, saying it had no right to claim the legacy of Sardar Patel and challenged the grand old party to clearly state its position on the Uniform Civil Code.

Weighing in on the ‘revadi’ debate ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Shah said that while the freebie culture is meant to just collect votes, welfare scheme announced to help raise people’s standard of living are different.

Here’s a look at the top 10 quotes from Amit Shah’s interview at News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event:

On Gujarat Elections: “There will be a big victory in Gujarat. We will break all election records and form the government with a thumping majority. We have always lived up to the expectations of the people of Gujarat… Our vote share will definitely increase. The seat count will also increase. We will form the government with a huge majority. Will be the best performance ever."

On 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: "Modi ji will definitely be re-elected as the Prime Minister of the country in 2024. The world is looking at him with hopes and the nation is watching his global leadership… W9e will form the government again in 2024 under the leadership of Narendra Modi."

On AAP: "No doubt the law and order situation has deteriorated in Punjab after the AAP came to power. But the Centre is keeping a close watch and we'll not let the situation get out of control."

On Congress Promise to Rename Narendra Modi Stadium: The Congress is propagating lies. A sports complex has been built there which has been named Sardar Patel Sports Stadium. There are going to be 18 stadiums, out of which one stadium is named after PM Modi. Those who do not have any issue, raise such issues. But the people of Gujarat will not fall for your (Congress) lies."

On Congress & Sardar Patel: The Congress has no right to take the name of Sardar Patel. We did not see Sardar Patel's photo on the Congress stage for 50 years. PM Narendra Modi made the tallest statue of Sardar Patel. Not a single Congressman went there to offer flowers just because it was built in Modi's tenure."

On Uniform Civil Code: "Since 1950, all of our election manifestos have said that we are committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code. Uniform Civil Code is a very old promise of the BJP and we fulfill what we promise. We did what we promised on Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Triple Talaq as well."

On Jammu and Kashmir: Previous governments never went after those who finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. But we have taken strict action against the pawns of terrorism."

On Pakistan Instability: "Whatever the threat, it will be restricted to other side of the border. We will not let it enter our land."

On Regaining Control in PoK: "These discussions cannot be held in public. But India and its Parliament have always resolved that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is our land."

On Corruption-Free Governance: "It was difficult to count scams under the Congress rule. But it is difficult to find scams in our tenure. Modi ji has made a system of good governance which will continue."

