The outgoing President, Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on Sunday before retirement, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the full cooperation, support, and blessings he received from all sections of society during his tenure.

Kovind who is set to demit office on Monday said “Five years ago today, all of you had reposed great faith in me and elected me as the President of India through your elected people’s representatives. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you countrymen and your public representatives,"

He also went on to add that staying connected to one’s roots is the specialty of Indian culture and requested the younger generation to continue this tradition of being associated with their village or town and their schools and teachers.

“During the nineteenth century there were many revolts against independence throughout the country. The names of most of the heroes of such rebellions, who instilled new hope among the countrymen, were forgotten. Now his heroic stories are being remembered with respect. It is my firm belief that our country is being enabled to make the 21st century India’s century,".

“I have always strongly believed that no other country has been as fortunate as India in having a galaxy of leaders, each of whom was an exceptional mind, within a span of a few decades in the early twentieth century" President Ram Nath Kovind said on the eve of demitting office

Droupadi Murmu, who was elected to be the next President of India on Friday defeating Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, will take oath at the Central Hall of the Parliament Monday.

