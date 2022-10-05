In J&K, Amit Shah Says No Talks with Pakistan, ‘Modi Govt Won’t Tolerate Terrorism’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said no to holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Modi government does not tolerate terrorism as the Centre wants to make Jammu and Kashmir as the “most peaceful place in the country."

In a strongly-worded address at a rally in Baramulla district, Shah lashed out at those advocating dialogue with Pakistan. “Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir, he said.

Shah said the Modi government does not tolerate terrorism and wants to wipe it out. “We want to make Jammu and Kashmir as the most peaceful place in the country," he said. Appealing to youths to shun violence, the Union home minister said they do not need to tread the path of militancy but of development.

Advertisement

‘Mufti & Co, Abdullah & Sons and Cong Have Done Nothing for J&K’

The Union home minister said that “some" people often talk about Pakistan and wanted to know how many villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have electricity connections. “We have ensured in the last three years that all villages in Kashmir now have electricity connection," he said.

He launched a scathing attack on the three political families and accused the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) of alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country’s independence in 1947. He alleged that their rules were full of misgovernance, corruption and lack of development.

“Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons and the Congress have done nothing for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Repeated what he had said at his rally in Rajouri on Tuesday, he said earlier, political power in Jammu and Kashmir was with three families, 87 MLAs and six MPs.

Advertisement

“Now 30,000 people, who were elected representatives of panchayat and districts councils, are part of the governance process," he said.

Elections in J-K ‘with full transparency’

Advertisement

Shah said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted with “full transparency" once the Election Commission completes the exercise of publishing the revised electoral rolls. “We have started a political process. I want to assure you that once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here," he said.

Shah said due to Article 370, there was no reservation for the SCs and STs but after its abrogation, quota benefits could be given to Gujjars, Bakarwal and Pahadis. “Everyone will get their due share under the reservation. There will be no loss of share for anyone," he said.

Advertisement

Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K

Ahead of his rally in Baramulla, Union Home Minister Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory. They said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting.

Advertisement

He asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

Cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that the investigations should be timely and effective, an official statement read. “The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation. The Terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled," the Union Home Minister said.

He will lay the foundation stone for several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.

Shah will also visit Downtown in Srinagar later in the day, making him the first Union Home Minister after the abrogation of article 370 to visit the area known to be notorious for anti-India activities. He will be accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor of JK Manoj Sinha and other senior officials.

In the evening, Shah will be visiting the Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara in the Rainawari area of Srinagar. The Gurudwara is build to commemorate the visit of the Sixth Sikh Guru in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here