3 SP Councillors Write to Akhilesh Yadav, Seek to Donate Kidney to Ailing Mulayam Singh Yadav

As Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition remains critical, SP leaders have written a letter to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav expressing their will to donate a kidney to Mulayam Singh Yadav. The former CM is currently admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and continues to be on life support systems as his kidney and lungs malfunctioned.

Three SP councillors from Bareilly have written a letter to Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav expressing their willingness to donate their kidneys to Mulayam Singh Yadav. In addition to the party chief, they also wrote to the director of Medanta Hospital offering the same.

The three councillors are: Gaurav Saxena from Shastri Nagar ward of Bareilly, Bankhana councillor Shamim Ahmed of ward 52 and Raees Mian Abbasi, councillor from ward 15 Hajiyapur. In their letter, they said that they have received information about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s illness through newspapers and TV channels and are ready to donate a kidney for their leader.

Advertisement

Gaurav Saxena, who has been associated with Samajwadi Party since student life, has also been performing a yagna with party workers for better health of the patriarch. Speaking to reporters, Saxena said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav is like my guardian. It would be a matter of pride for me to donate my kidney to him." Meanwhile, other two said that Mulayam Singh Yadav has worked to raise the voice of the poor and downtrodden and donating a kidney to him would be a matter of pride for them.

As rounds of prayers continue for his speedy recovery, the party patron’s condition remains critical. He has been kept on ventilator support for five days now. With his kidneys not functioning well, his creatinine level has shot up and he has been put on CRRT support instead of undergoing normal dialysis.

This advanced machine for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) has been installed in the ICU itself. This therapy is better than normal dialysis in case of kidney failure. When the patient is in shock, the use of a CRRT machine is more beneficial than a normal dialysis since the normal machine takes 500 ml of blood in a minute, while the CRRT machine consumes less blood. Normal dialysis takes 2 to 4 hours, while CCRT works continuously. This helps more in maintaining the level of creatinine in the body, as well as increases the chances of kidney recovery.

There has been an influx of politicians to see Yadav at Medanta, as well crowds of workers gathering outside. Senior leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, visited Mulayam Singh on Wednesday. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have taken note of his health from SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav over the phone.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here