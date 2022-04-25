48 Booked for Manhandling, Robbing Keshav Maurya's Son During UP Polls

Police have registered an FIR against a group of around 50 people for allegedly manhandling and robbing Yogesh Maurya, son of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, during the assembly polls in the state. The FIR was registered on Sunday based on a complaint filed by Yogesh Maurya, the police said, adding that 25 of the 48 accused are unnamed.

On February 24, some people allegedly manhandled Yogesh Maurya near Nara village and robbed his gold chain, Painsa police station SHO Ramesh Kumar said. A probe is on, and action will be taken in the matter accordingly, the SHO said.

Keshav Maurya contested the assembly polls from the Sirathu seat but lost to Pallavi Patel, who contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

